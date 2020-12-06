CSM : Change of Address

11 November 2020
ME TODAY - Change of Address
Me Today Limited advises that it has moved into a new office and the new contact details are as follows
Level 1, 25 Broadway, Newmarket, Auckland 1141.
For more information on the content of this announcement, please contact:
Stephen Sinclair
Chief Financial Officer Me Today Limited stephen@metoday.com Contact: +64 21 330 053
