Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CSM : Change of Address

12/06/2020 | 03:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

11 November 2020

ME TODAY - Change of Address

Me Today Limited advises that it has moved into a new office and the new contact details are as follows

Level 1, 25 Broadway, Newmarket, Auckland 1141.

For more information on the content of this announcement, please contact:

Stephen Sinclair

Chief Financial Officer Me Today Limited stephen@metoday.com Contact: +64 21 330 053

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CSM Group Limited published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2020 20:54:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pETHERSTACK PLC (ASX : ESK) MEDIA RELEASE: Australian Defence Contract
AQ
05:58pOCEANAGOLD : Comments on Didipio Mine FTAA Renewal Progress
AQ
05:56pETHERSTACK PLC (ASX : ESK) Signs $4.1m 1st stage Australian Defence Contract
AQ
05:55pWEST WITS MINING : Mining Right Application Update
PU
05:51pDAIMLER : 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix - Sunday
PU
05:49pKINA SECURITIES : purchases Westpac's Pacific BusinessesOpens in a new Window
PU
05:49pWBC : Westpac sells Pacific BusinessesOpens in a new Window
PU
05:49pSino Biopharma to Acquire Stake in China's Covid-19 Vaccine Maker
DJ
05:42pSOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen, Credit du Nord green-light retail bank merger -paper
RE
05:41pDOWNER EDI : Response to media speculation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK cabinet to back Johnson over no-deal Brexit -The Times
2Mastercard to investigate allegations against Pornhub
3BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : UniCredit chairman-elect says M..
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by year end - Bild am Sonnt..
5RIO TINTO GROUP : What's behind a feud at Rio Tinto's copper mine in Mongolia

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ