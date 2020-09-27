CSM : ME TODAY LIMITED – Notice of Annual Meeting

ME TODAY LIMITED - Notice of Annual Meeting
Notice is given that the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders of Me Today Limited (the Company or Me Today) will be held online via the Link Virtual Meeting Platform at www.virtualmeeting.co.nz/mee20on Friday 25 September 2020 commencing at 11:00am.
COVID-19 Implications
Due to the ongoing public health restrictions relating to the spread of Covid-19, Me Today will be taking the proactive step of holding the annual meeting online only. Shareholders cannot attend the meeting in person. We appreciate the support and understanding of our shareholders with regard to these meeting arrangements.
Agenda
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Presentations
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution:
That the directors of the Company be authorised to fix the fees and expenses of BDO as auditor of the Company.
To consider any other business that can be properly brought before the meeting.
Explanatory notes regarding the resolution and the virtual meeting instructions are attached to this notice of meeting.
For and on behalf of the Board
Stephen Sinclair
Company Secretary
3 September 2020
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Auditor Resolution
BDO is automatically reappointed as auditor of the Company under section 207T of the Companies Act 1993. Pursuant to section 207S of the Companies Act 1993, this resolution authorises the directors to fix the fees and expenses of the auditor.
Voting
The resolution will be voted on by shareholders of the Company as an ordinary resolution. An ordinary resolution is a resolution passed by a simple majority of the votes cast of the shareholders entitled to vote and voting.
Voting on the resolution will be by poll. Results of voting will be available after the conclusion of the meeting, and will be notified on NZX.
The only persons entitled to vote at the annual meeting are registered shareholders as at 5:00 pm on Wednesday 23 September 2020 and only the ordinary shares registered in those shareholders' names may be voted at the annual meeting.
Any shareholder who is entitled to vote at the annual meeting may appoint a proxy to attend and vote on their behalf. A shareholder wishing to appoint a proxy should complete and return the Proxy Voting Form (enclosed with this notice of meeting) in the manners specified on the Proxy Voting Form so that the form is received by Link Market Services Limited no later than 48 hours before the time for holding the meeting. A proxy does not have to be a shareholder in the Company. A shareholder may appoint any person to act as a proxy. The Chairman, or any of the other Directors, is willing to act as a proxy for any shareholder who appoints that person for that purpose.
If, in appointing a proxy, you have inadvertently not named someone to be your proxy (either online or on the enclosed Proxy Voting Form), or your named proxy does not attend the meeting, the Chairman of the meeting will be your proxy and will vote in accordance with your express direction. If appointed as a discretionary proxy, each Director intends to vote in favour of the resolution.
To direct your proxy how to vote on the resolution, you should tick the appropriate box on the enclosed Proxy Voting Form. Except as set out in the Proxy Voting Form, if you appoint a proxy, but do not tick one of the boxes in relation to a resolution, you will be deemed to have granted your proxy the discretion to cast your votes as he or she decides.
Any corporation that is a shareholder may appoint a person as its representative to attend the annual meeting and vote on its behalf, in the same manner as that in which it could appoint a proxy. A corporation wishing to appoint a person must ensure that the representative brings an original of the notice appointing him or her to the meeting.
To assist administration, the Company would be grateful if notices appointing representatives are delivered to Link Market Services Limited, PO Box 91976, Auckland 1142, New Zealand, at least 48 hours before the time of the meeting. If the notice of appointment is not delivered to the Company's Share Registrar prior to the meeting, the representative must bring to the meeting an original copy of the notice of appointment signed by the relevant company or body corporate.
8 Shareholders can elect to vote their proxies online. To appoint your proxy and vote online, please visit the Link Market Services Investor Centre at http://investorcentre.linkmarketservices.co.nz/voting/MEE. You will require your CSN/Holder number and Authorisation Code (FIN) to securely access the website. Follow the prompts to complete your proxy appointment and vote.
9 Shareholders can attend online via the Link Virtual Meeting Platform at www.virtualmeeting.co.nz/mee20and will require a CSN/Holder Number for verification purposes. Shareholders attending and participating in the meeting online via the virtual meeting platform will be able to vote and ask questions during the meeting. More information regarding online attendance at the meeting (including how to vote and ask questions during the meeting) is available in the Virtual Annual Meeting Online Portal Guide, which is available at:
https://bcast.linkinvestorservices.co.nz/generic/docs/OnlinePortalGuide.pdf.
10 The Company also offers the facility for Shareholders to submit questions to the Board in advance of the meeting at http://investorcentre.linkmarketservices.co.nz/voting/MEE, or by using the Proxy Form. The Chairman of the meeting will answer as many of the most frequently asked questions as possible during the meeting.
