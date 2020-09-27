CSM : ME TODAY LIMITED – Notice of Annual Meeting

ME TODAY LIMITED - Notice of Annual Meeting

Notice is given that the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders of Me Today Limited (the Company or Me Today) will be held online via the Link Virtual Meeting Platform at www.virtualmeeting.co.nz/mee20on Friday 25 September 2020 commencing at 11:00am.

COVID-19 Implications

Due to the ongoing public health restrictions relating to the spread of Covid-19, Me Today will be taking the proactive step of holding the annual meeting online only. Shareholders cannot attend the meeting in person. We appreciate the support and understanding of our shareholders with regard to these meeting arrangements.

Agenda

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Presentations To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following ordinary resolution:

That the directors of the Company be authorised to fix the fees and expenses of BDO as auditor of the Company. To consider any other business that can be properly brought before the meeting.

Explanatory notes regarding the resolution and the virtual meeting instructions are attached to this notice of meeting.

For and on behalf of the Board

Stephen Sinclair

Company Secretary

3 September 2020