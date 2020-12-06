CSM : Me Today results for the six months ended 30 September 2020

27th November 2020 Me Today results for the six months ended 30 September 2020 Me Today Limited (NZX: MEE) has released its unaudited group results for the six months ended 30th September 2020. Key Highlights: Net revenue grew by 132% on the same period last year from $183k to $424k.

Operating loss of $1.26m versus $300k in the same period last year.

Completion of successful capital raising of $4.3m net of capital raising costs.

Cash reserves of $6.7m to support the planned growth strategy of the group.

Stocked in 270 Unichem and Life Pharmacies through the Green Cross Health pharmacy network nationwide.

New product launches: Introduction of nine new supplements from April - August 2020. o Launched six new skincare products in October 2020.

o Launched the Me Today Natural SPF30 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen in November 2020.

Opening of the Me Today brand T-mall store in October 2020.

Launched first Television campaign in October 2020, featuring Beauden Barrett and Sakura Matches.

Distribution discussions underway with potential partners in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Japan. Since listing on the NZX Main Board on 1st April 2020 the company has been implementing its strategy of building the brand, market expansion, innovation, and channel development. The six months to 30th September 2020 has seen a large amount of activity from the team, with brand building highlights including: Growth of presence in the Green Cross Health network from 200 doors at 1 st April 2020, to 270 now, a further 10 will be added prior to 31 st December 2020.

The signing of two global brand ambassadors: rugby star Beauden Barrett and Olympian Sarah Walker.

Development and implementation of radio, outdoor, digital and social media advertising campaigns.

Completion of the first brand television campaign airing on TVNZ during October and November 2020. During the six-month period the brand launched an additional 16 new products across skincare, sun care and supplements. All 16 products are now stocked with the Green Cross Health group through its Unichem and Life pharmacy stores.. Innovation and product development remain a key part of the brand's strategy with further development underway to assist the strategy of launching into international markets. Each market has its own regulatory framework and the company has engaged with specialists in each market to assist with product development.

The Group had revenue of $580k for the period before deducting the cost of marketing services provided by a customer resulting in reported net revenue of $424k. The operating loss for the year from the trading of both The Good Brand Company and Me Today divisions was $1.26m. The loss arose as a result of ongoing investment in the brand, the sales team, and expansion into international markets. The strategy for the year ahead will be continued investment into growing the Me Today brand in both New Zealand and international markets. As a result, the group will continue to be loss making for the remainder of the FY21 year. Me Today sales within stores in New Zealand continue to increase each month and together with opportunities in international markets, the company is on track to deliver run rate annualised gross revenue of $2m by March 2021. The first steps have been completed to launch Me Today within the China market with listings on both T-mall and Little Red Book. Investment around these platforms will increase in order to drive sales and brand awareness in the online market in China. The Me Today brand is in advanced discussion with distribution partners in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Japan. The prospective partners have connections with large retail chains in these markets and the company will provide further information as the negotiations in respect to these partnerships are finalised. The company is excited about the progress it has made in establishing, investing and growing the Me Today brand during its first six months as a listed company and will update shareholders with developments as the FY21 year progresses. - ENDS - For further information, please contact: Michael Kerr Chief Executive Officer, Me Today Limited 021 836 451 michael@metoday.com About Me | Today www.metoday.com Me Today is a New Zealand owned and operated, health and wellness company with a nurturing spirit. Encouraging positive change in the lives of its consumers through simple yet effective daily self-care. Based on science and tradition, Me Today's range of supplements and skincare is thoughtfully formulated in New Zealand using clean, high quality ingredients. Made effective and modern with selfcare at its core, Me Today offers an efficacious cross-category product range that is clean, easy to shop, and made with the environment in mind. Created to help people put themselves first so that they are at their best to then look after the people around them, Me Today is helping people unlock their best tomorrow.

-- Me Today supplements are made from premium quality formulas based on scientific and traditional evidence, formulated for busy lifestyles. All products are encapsulated in easy to swallow vegetable capsules and are packed in glass vessels for efficacy and environmental reasons. The Me Today supplement range was launched in November 2019 with eight core complex products to help with everything from general wellbeing to immune function, energy, mobility and relaxation. The range has since grown to 17 supplements including high dose, targeted formulas such as B12 50, Ashwagandha 3000, and Vitamin D3 1000. Me Today Skincare is enriched with essential botanicals, antioxidants and vitamins blended specially to hydrate, protect and comfort your skin. The entire Me Today skincare range is cruelty free, vegan and/or vegetarian friendly, formulated without parabens, SLS/SLES, Phthalates, and is made from 93%+ naturally derived ingredients. The Women's Daily skincare range is enriched with botanical, antioxidants and vitamins from the Me Today Women's Daily supplement and spans the full spectrum from Micellar Gel, Cream Cleanser, Mist Toner, Moisturiser and Serum to Eye Cream, Night Cream and a replenishing Face Mask. The Protect skincare range is enriched with botanicals, antioxidants and vitamins from the Me Today Protect supplement and includes a Lip Balm, Hand Wash, Hand Lotion, Hand Cream and the recently added Mist Hand Sanitiser. Most recently Me Today has expanded its skincare range to include four Vitamin Serums and two Botanical Oils, enriched with active vitamins and supporting natural botanicals to provide targeted treatment for skin. Me Today Brand Roadmap Vision - To be the leading wellness brand in pharmacy. Mission - To help consumers live their best lives and feel good, both on the inside and outside. Ambition - To be the 'must have' products to enhance consumers' general wellbeing. About The Good Brand Company Limited Established in 2018 to grow agency brands. Specialists in the Health, Natural Skincare and Wellbeing spaces. Currently selling products in Pharmacy (Green Cross Health, Chemist Warehouse, Independent Pharmacy) and Health stores, with a dedicated national sales team. On behalf of its brand partners currently The Good Brand Company has products in over 300 stores around New Zealand. As part of the service provided, The Good Brand Company is also a commercial partner to brands, offering services such as: key account management, supply and demand reviews, 4pl warehousing & logistics options, go to market strategy input, trade marketing, brand marketing and ultimately a good level of understanding of the New Zealand retail environment.

The Good Brand Company has positioned itself as the New Zealand sales partner for brands wanting an effective yet efficient way to sell into New Zealand retailers. The Good Brand Company believes in working with Good Brands, has Good people and offers Good service.

