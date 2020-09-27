CSM : Results of Annual Meeting – 25 September 2020

Meeting Results Announcement
25 September 2020
Results of Me Today Limited Annual Shareholder Meeting
At Me Today Limited's shareholder meeting, held online today, shareholders were asked to vote on 1 resolution, which were supported by the Board.
As required by NZX Listing Rule 6.1, all voting was conducted by a poll.
The resolution passed by shareholders was:
-
That the directors of the Company be authorised to fix the fees and expenses of BDO as auditor of the Company.
Details of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are:
|
Resolution
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
|
That the directors of the Company be
|
226,260,270
|
52,248
|
0
|
authorised to fix the fees and expenses of
|
99.98%
|
0.02%
|
|
BDO as auditor of the Company.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stephen Sinclair Company Secretary
e-mail; stephen@metoday.com
