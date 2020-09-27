Log in
CSM : Results of Annual Meeting – 25 September 2020

09/27/2020 | 12:06am EDT

Meeting Results Announcement

25 September 2020

Results of Me Today Limited Annual Shareholder Meeting

At Me Today Limited's shareholder meeting, held online today, shareholders were asked to vote on 1 resolution, which were supported by the Board.

As required by NZX Listing Rule 6.1, all voting was conducted by a poll.

The resolution passed by shareholders was:

  • That the directors of the Company be authorised to fix the fees and expenses of BDO as auditor of the Company.

Details of the total number of votes cast in person or by a proxy holder are:

Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

That the directors of the Company be

226,260,270

52,248

0

authorised to fix the fees and expenses of

99.98%

0.02%

BDO as auditor of the Company.

Stephen Sinclair Company Secretary

e-mail; stephen@metoday.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CSM Group Limited published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 04:04:00 UTC
