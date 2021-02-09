|
CSO Czech Statistical Office : Services - 4th quarter of 2020
In the Q4 2020, sales adjusted for calendar effects decreased in real terms (at constant prices) by 11.2%, year‑on-year (y-o-y); non-adjusted sales dropped by 11.1%. Seasonally adjusted sales in services decreased in real terms (at constant prices) by 2.4%, quarter‑on‑quarter (q-o-q).
For the whole year 2020, non-adjusted sales in services decreased by 11.7%, y-o-y.
Development in the fourth quarter of 2020
In the Q4 2020, seasonally adjusted sales in services1) decreasedin real terms (at constant prices) by 2.4%, q-o-q. A q-o-q decrease occurred in all industries of services (CZ-NACE sections). An increase was reported only by transportation and storage and information and communication.
Year-on-year, sales adjusted for calendar effects decreasedby 11.2%. The y-o-y decrease was reported by all industries of services; the most considerable decrease was in tourism related industries as a result of anti-epidemic measures of the Government.
Year-on-year, non-adjusted sales decreased by 11.1%. Development in individual industries of services (CZ-NACE sections) was as follows:
-
sales intransportation and storage decreased by 6.7%. The deepest decrease of sales occurred in air transport (by 71.8%) and water transport (by 34.8%). Land transport and transport via pipelines, which is the most important as for the volume, reported decrease of sales by 8.0%. A y-o-ysales decrease occurred also in warehousing and support activities for transportation (by 4.5%). Conversely, a y-o-y increase of sales was in postal and courier activities (by 21.0%);
-
inaccommodation and food service activitiessales decreased by 61.0%. The decrease of sales was higher in the accommodation (by 74.3%) than in the food and beverage service activities (drop by 55.3%);
-
sales ininformation and communication decreased by 2.1%, mainly due to development in the so-called music and motion picture activities (by 51.5%). Lower sales were also in telecommunications (by 3.0%),computer programming, consultancy and related activities (by 1.4%), and publishing activities (by 0.8%). An increase of sales by 7.6% was reported by information service activities, which include, for example, data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals. The highest y-o-y increase of sales in this section was reached in programming and broadcasting activities (by 7.8%);
-
sales in real estate activities decreased by 2.8%, y-o-y. A sales decrease was reported by real estate activities on a fee or contract basis (by 2.3%). Buying and selling of own real estate and renting and operating of own or leased real estate recorded a sales decrease by 3.0%;
-
sales in professional, scientific and technical activities2)decreased by 7.4%. The highest decrease of sales was reported by other professional, scientific and technical activities (by 14.1%). Sales of advertising and market research decreased by 10.2%. Lower sales occurred also in architectural and engineering activities (by 7.1%). Decreasing sales were also inlegal and accounting activities (by 4.0%) and inactivities of head offices; management consultancy activities (by 0.9%);
-
sales in administrative and support service activitiesdecreased by 22.6%, y-o-y. The highest decrease of sales was in travel agency, tour operator reservation service and related activities (by 83.3%). A decrease of sales was in the following economic activities: office administrative and support activities (by 17.7%), services to buildings and landscape activities (by 9.7%), security and investigation activities (by 7.9%), and employment activities (by 7.8%). A y-o-y decrease of sales was reported also by rental and leasing activities (by 7.2%).
Development in 2020
In 2020,sales in services1) adjusted for calendar effects decreased in real terms (at constant prices) by 11.9%, year-on-year; non-adjusted sales decreased by 11.7%.
Year-on-year development of seasonally non-adjusted sales in services by CZ-NACE section:
-
sales intransportation and storage decreased by 12.6%, mainly owing to the development in land transport and transport via pipelines (by 12.0%) and in warehousing and support activities for transportation (by 10.2%). A considerable decrease of sales was reported by air transport (−69.1%) and water transport (−38.9%). Conversely, for the whole year 2020, sales increased in postal and courier activities (+13.1%);
-
sales in accommodation and food service activities decreased by 40.1%, y-o-y. A sales decrease occurred in accommodation (drop by 55.9%) and in food and beverage service activities (by 33.4%);
-
sales in information and communication stagnated, y-o-y. In this section, sales decreased the most of all in the so-called music and motion picture activities (−39.3%). Lower sales were in computer programming, consultancy and related activities (by 1.4%), which include, for example, computer programming activities, computer facilities management activities, and computer consultancy activities. Sales decreased also in publishing activities (−0.5%). Conversely, higher sales compared to the previous year were reported by programming and broadcasting activities (+0.2%) and telecommunications (+4.6%). The highest sales growth was in information service activities (+5.6%), which reported a sales increase in all quarters of 2020;
-
sales in real estate activities decreased by 2.2%, y-o-y. A decrease was reported by real estate activities on a fee or contract basis (−3.9%). Sales in buying and selling of own real estate and renting and operating of own or leased real estate decreased (by 1.7%);
-
sales in professional, scientific and technical activities2) decreased by 7.4%. The deepest sales decrease was in other professional, scientific and technical activities (−10.5%). Lower sales were reported also by advertising and market research activities (−9.1%), architectural and engineering activities (−8.7%), and activities of head offices; management consultancy activities (−6.9%). Sales for legal and accounting activities decreased by 1.0%;
-
sales in administrative and support service activities decreased by 26.3%, y-o-y. In this section, the deepest sales decrease was in travel agency, tour operator reservation service and related activities (−74.8%) and in employment activities (−19.4%). Lower sales were reported also by office administrative and support activities (−13.7%), services to buildings and landscape activities (−9.3%), and rental and leasing activities (−8.8%). Sales of security and investigation activities decreased, y-o-y (−3.8%).
_______________________
Notes:
1)For the purpose of the News Release, services include the following CZ-NACE sections: Transportation and storage (H), Accommodation and food service activities (I), Information and communication (J), Real estate activities (L), Professional, scientific and technical activities - excluding Scientific research and development and Veterinary activities (M excluding 72 and 75), Administrative and support service activities (N).
2) For the purpose of the News Release, section M - Professional, scientific and technical activities does not include CZ-NACE 72 - Scientific research and development and CZ-NACE 75 - Veterinary activities.
All data in the text of the News Release are at constant prices.
Enterprises are classified to the economic activity according to their principal (prevailing) activity, which is such an activity, from which the enterprise gets the highest value added.
Data for the Q4 2020 are preliminary; final data for individual quarters of 2020 will be released in March 2021.
Since the way estimates for non-surveyed part of the sample are made has changed, previously released data may be revised more.
Responsiblehead at the CZSO: Marie Boušková, Director of the Trade, Transport, Services, Tourism, and Environmental Statistics Department, phone number: (+420) 274 052 935, e-mail: marie.bouskova@czso.cz
Contact person: Jana Gotvaldová, Head of the Trade, Transport, and Services Statistics Unit, phone number: (+420) 274 052 691, e-mail: jana.gotvaldova@czso.cz
Method of data acquisition: direct survey of the CZSO (SP 1-12)
End of data collection: 28 January 2021
End of data processing: 2 February 2020
Related outputs: Baseindices since 2000 and y-o-y indices since 2001 are available in time series (excluding section J, which is available since 2005 or rather 2006).
(https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/slu_ts)
Next News Release will be published on: 10 May 2021
Disclaimer
CSO - Czech Statistical Office published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 08:06:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|