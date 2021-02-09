CSO Czech Statistical Office : Services - 4th quarter of 2020

In the Q4 2020, sales adjusted for calendar effects decreased in real terms (at constant prices) by 11.2%, year‑on-year (y-o-y); non-adjusted sales dropped by 11.1%. Seasonally adjusted sales in services decreased in real terms (at constant prices) by 2.4%, quarter‑on‑quarter (q-o-q).

For the whole year 2020, non-adjusted sales in services decreased by 11.7%, y-o-y.



Development in the fourth quarter of 2020

In the Q4 2020, seasonally adjusted sales in services1) decreasedin real terms (at constant prices) by 2.4%, q-o-q. A q-o-q decrease occurred in all industries of services (CZ-NACE sections). An increase was reported only by transportation and storage and information and communication.

sales adjusted for calendar effects decreasedby 11.2%. The y-o-y decrease was reported by all industries of services; the most considerable decrease was in tourism related industries as a result of anti-epidemic measures of the Government.

Year-on-year, non-adjusted sales decreased by 11.1%. Development in individual industries of services (CZ-NACE sections) was as follows:

sales in transportation and storage decreased by 6.7%. The deepest decrease of sales occurred in air transport (by 71.8%) and water transport (by 34.8%). L and transport and transport via pipelines, which is the most important as for the volume, reported decrease of sales by 8.0%. A y-o-y sales decrease occurred also in warehousing and support activities for transportation (by 4.5%). Conversely, a y-o-y increase of sales was in p ostal and courier activities (by 21.0%) ;

in accommodation and food service activities sales decreased by 61.0%. The decrease of sales was higher in the accommodation (by 74.3%) than in the food and beverage service activities (drop by 55.3%);

sales in information and communication decreased by 2.1%, mainly due to development in the so-called music and motion picture activities (by 51.5%). Lower sales were also in telecommunications (by 3.0%), computer programming, consultancy and related activities (by 1.4%), and publishing activities (by 0.8%). An increase of sales by 7.6% was reported by information service activities, which include, for example, data processing, hosting and related activities; web portals . The highest y-o-y increase of sales in this section was reached in programming and broadcasting activities (by 7.8%);

sales in real estate activities decreased by 2.8%, y-o-y . A sales decrease was reported by real estate activities on a fee or contract basis (by 2.3%). Buying and selling of own real estate and renting and operating of own or leased real estate recorded a sales decrease by 3.0%;

sales in professional, scientific and technical activities 2) decreased by 7.4%. The highest decrease of sales was reported by other professional, scientific and technical activities (by 14.1%). Sales of a dvertising and market research decreased by 10.2%. Lower sales occurred also in architectural and engineering activities (by 7.1%). Decreasing sales were also in l egal and accounting activities (by 4.0%) and in activities of head offices; management consultancy activities (by 0.9%) ;

sales in administrative and support service activities decreased by 22.6%, y-o-y. The highest decrease of sales was in travel agency, tour operator reservation service and related activities (by 83.3%). A decrease of sales was in the following economic activities: office administrative and support activities ( by 17 .7%), services to buildings and landscape activities (by 9.7%), s ecurity and investigation activities (by 7.9%), and e mployment activities (by 7.8%). A y-o-y decrease of sales was reported also by rental and leasing activities (by 7.2%) .



Development in 2020

In 2020,sales in services1) adjusted for calendar effects decreased in real terms (at constant prices) by 11.9%, year-on-year; non-adjusted sales decreased by 11.7%.

Year-on-year development of seasonally non-adjusted sales in services by CZ-NACE section:

sales in transportation and storage decreased by 12.6%, mainly owing to the development in land transport and transport via pipelines (by 12.0%) and in warehousing and support activities for transportation (by 10.2%). A considerable decrease of sales was reported by air transport (−69.1%) and water transport (−38.9%). Conversely, for the whole year 2020, sales increased in postal and courier activities (+13.1%);

sales in accommodation and food service activities decreased by 40.1%, y-o-y. A sales decrease occurred in accommodation (drop by 55.9%) and in food and beverage service activities (by 33.4%);

sales in information and communication stagnated, y-o-y. In this section, sales decreased the most of all in the so-called music and motion picture activities (−39.3%). Lower sales were in computer programming, consultancy and related activities (by 1.4%), which include, for example, computer programming activities, computer facilities management activities, and computer consultancy activities. Sales decreased also in publishing activities (−0.5%). Conversely, higher sales compared to the previous year were reported by programming and broadcasting activities (+0.2%) and telecommunications (+4.6%). The highest sales growth was in information service activities (+5.6%), which reported a sales increase in all quarters of 2020;

stagnated, y-o-y. In this section, sales decreased the most of all in the so-called music and motion picture activities (−39.3%). Lower sales were in computer programming, consultancy and related activities (by 1.4%), which include, for example, computer programming activities, computer facilities management activities, and computer consultancy activities. Sales decreased also in publishing activities (−0.5%). Conversely, higher sales compared to the previous year were reported by programming and broadcasting activities (+0.2%) and telecommunications (+4.6%). The highest sales growth was in information service activities (+5.6%), which reported a sales increase in all quarters of 2020; sales in real estate activities decreased by 2.2%, y-o-y. A decrease was reported by real estate activities on a fee or contract basis (−3.9%). Sales in buying and selling of own real estate and renting and operating of own or leased real estate decreased (by 1.7%);

sales in professional, scientific and technical activities 2) decreased by 7.4%. The deepest sales decrease was in other professional, scientific and technical activities (−10.5%). Lower sales were reported also by advertising and market research activities (−9.1%), architectural and engineering activities (−8.7%), and activities of head offices; management consultancy activities (−6.9%). Sales for legal and accounting activities decreased by 1.0%;

decreased by 7.4%. The deepest sales decrease was in other professional, scientific and technical activities (−10.5%). Lower sales were reported also by advertising and market research activities (−9.1%), architectural and engineering activities (−8.7%), and activities of head offices; management consultancy activities (−6.9%). Sales for legal and accounting activities decreased by 1.0%; sales in administrative and support service activities decreased by 26.3%, y-o-y. In this section, the deepest sales decrease was in travel agency, tour operator reservation service and related activities (−74.8%) and in employment activities (−19.4%). Lower sales were reported also by office administrative and support activities (−13.7%), services to buildings and landscape activities (−9.3%), and rental and leasing activities (−8.8%). Sales of security and investigation activities decreased, y-o-y (−3.8%).

