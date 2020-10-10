CSO Czech Statistical Office : Voters changed composition of a third of the Senate

10 October 2020

The Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) finished today processing of results of elections to the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic. After the second round of the election, names of all 27 new senators are known. Despite tightened hygiene measures, workers of the CZSO handled all the process smoothly.

In the second round of the elections to the Senate, voters came to polling stations in 26 senatorial districts in total. The second round did not take place in the electoral district No 33 - Děčín, because voters have chosen a new senator there already in the first round.

The turnout was 16.74% in the second round of the senatorial elections. In the first round of the elections, 36.74% of voters came to the elections to the Senate. Two years ago, 42.26% of voters showed their interest in senatorial elections by coming to vote in the first round and 16.49% in the second round. The smallest number of votes necessary to win a seat of a senator was 3 412 in the electoral district No 75 - Karviná.

In the electoral district No 57 - Vyškov, the senatorial elections finished with the closest difference of votes. The difference between the winner and the loser was 27 votes there. The closest difference between the candidates before the second round of the elections to the Senate was in the electoral district No 72 - Ostrava-město; it was 59 votes.

The average age of the newly elected male and female senators is 54.7 years. 'The youngest elected female senator is 40 years old and she is thus the 12th lawmaker ever elected to the Upper Chamber of the Parliament of the Czech Republic in that age. The oldest elected senator is 69 years old. Voters sent 23 males and 4 females to the Senate in total,' Eva Krumpová, the First Vice President of the CZSO, said.

In the elections to the Senate, in 27 districts, 235 candidates in total were contesting to get votes of voters, which is by one less than two years ago. Almost 84% of the candidates were males and over 16% females. The average age of the candidates in the elections to the Senate was almost 56 years.

The highest turnout was in the municipality of Kuřimanyin the electoral district No 12 - Strakonice, where 70% of voters came to the elections. The least interested in the elections were voters in the municipality of Hynčicein the electoral district No 39 - Trutnov, where the turnout was 1.37%. The last electoral district was processed on Saturday at 4:48 p.m.

On Monday morning, the voting results will be negotiated by the State Electoral Committee. After their approval, they will be published in the Collection of Laws of the Czech Republic.

