CSols Inc. Validates New LIMS at Zosano Pharma

10/26/2021 | 09:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CSols Inc. was recently contracted to validate WinLIMS for Zosano Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that planned to transition away from paper record-keeping and take advantage of the increased efficiency and data accessibility offered by a laboratory information management system (LIMS). WinLIMS is a product of Quality System International Corporation (QSI).

Validating a LIMS for its intended use is a pharmaceutical industry best practice, and one that takes a special set of skills and significant time. Zosano wanted to ensure that their WinLIMS validation successfully met regulatory requirements and industry best practices, so they enlisted CSols to help.

Zosano’s Perspective

Zosano’s IT Director, Michael Pacheco, had this to say about the project: “The WinLIMS implementation project was an important milestone toward streamlining our data collection and automation objectives, and the validation services are a key essential deliverable as part of GxP requirements. In an effort to augment the required resources to support the validation requirements, we partnered with CSols, who were the clear choice with their knowledge and understanding of laboratory operations. Throughout the course of the project, they were engaging and flexible with our timeline, which ultimately led to the success of the implementation.”

Sometimes, companies don’t have the required bandwidth to complete a software validation project while maintaining their day-to-day laboratory activities, or they don’t have much experience validating software and they know they need help. When that happens, those companies know that calling CSols Inc. will ensure that work is in capable hands.

Click here to read more about the project in our case study.

About Zosano

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s transdermal microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com.

About CSols Inc.

CSols Inc. is the premier Laboratory Informatics Consultancy, providing objective guidance and tailored solutions through their services: strategic planning and vendor selection, implementation and enhancement, and computer system validation. Click here for more information about our CSV services.


