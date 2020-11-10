Log in
CTA Partners with MediaLink to Program C Space Content at All-Digital CES 2021

11/10/2020 | 03:17pm EST

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced it has partnered with strategic advisory firm MediaLink, an Ascential company, to curate the official content for the C Space experience at the first-ever, all-digital CES® 2021 - the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 11-14. The partnership between CTA and MediaLink builds on a history of collaboration in making C Space the destination for leaders in the media, marketing and entertainment industries. C Space audiences discover disruptive tech trends that are changing advertising mediums, marketing and consumer behavior. The news follows CTA's announcement to select Microsoft as its technology partner for the show.
CTA and MediaLink will collaborate on curating a thought leadership agenda that will bring together the entire marketing and entertainment communities to discuss thought-provoking issues and explore what's new and what's next within the C Space's digital experience. C Space will feature two days of content that will show how the latest technologies impact marketers and creators. Audiences will be able to connect and network and enjoy special entertainment events. The annual C Space Keynote and Storyteller sessions will also return.
'The C Space Experience at CES has changed the game for marketers who want to stay ahead of the curve on how their business will be impacted by the latest technology innovation and its ripple effect on human behaviors,' said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of CES. 'For more than a decade, MediaLink has been instrumental in helping us engage marketers, media and entertainment leaders. We look forward to working with them to create an exciting C Space experience at CES 2021.'
'There's a theory that constraints can bring about some of the brightest moments of innovation,' said Michael E. Kassan, Chairman and CEO, MediaLink. 'The pandemic brought us plenty of new constraints - what better opportunity for us to push the limits of what technology can really do. We're excited to continue our long-term partnership with CTA at this pivotal moment. At the all-digital C Space, marketers will be able to experience, learn and discover firsthand how technology can help them dream bigger, and build deep consumer relationships to deliver business results both now and in the years to come.'
CES 2021 will take place January 11-14:

  • January 11: Exclusive media-only access.
  • January 12-13: Exhibitor showcase and conference programming.
  • January 14: Conference programming.
  • Registration will open on December 1, 2020

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience connecting exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world. CES 2021 will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2021 will provide an engaging platform for companies large and small to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2021 updates and the media page for all press resources.

