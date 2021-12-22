Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CTA Update on Border/Domestic Vaccine Mandates

12/22/2021 | 02:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Canadian Trucking Alliance continues to engage the governments of Canada and the U.S. in the hope they would reconsider current plans to mandate vaccinations in January for cross-border and domestic Canadian truck drivers.

The cross-border mandate as proposed by the Government of Canada is slated to come into force on Jan 15, 2022; while the US cross-border mandate is rumoured to come into effect on January 22, 2022. Meanwhile, Ottawa also announced a mandate for all federally regulated workers, including essential workers like truck drivers. Details on the domestic mandate are yet to be released.

To date, there is still no official information on the enforcement of any of these mandates from either government and neither has indicated a change in their plans.

CTA and its members have initiated discussions with governments, warning them of the economic impact on North American and Canadian supply chains from the individual mandates, and, even more concerning, if they are implemented simultaneously within weeks of each other.

Canadians and Americans are already experiencing disruptions in receiving goods and the removal of 10 to 20 percent more Canadian drivers - or more in some areas - will only make matters worse.

The Governments of Canada and U.S. have received data from CTA and listened to testimonials from trucking company operators, manufacturers and retailers on how the mandates will exacerbate the acute driver shortage, further stressing an already beleaguered supply chain already suffering from disruptions.

While the supply chain awaits official word on implementation of these mandates, CTA is urging the Governments of Canada and the U.S. to remain at the table and continue working with the trucking industry and key members of the supply chain on both sides of the border to determine a more feasible policy and implementation dates that would be less harmful to the economies and consumers of both countries.

CTA is also requesting the Government of Canada maintain the exempt status for the trucking industry, domestically, as was granted in the summer of 2021. The reasoning for the exemption is even more pronounced now, in December 2021. Should the Government of Canada proceed with a mandate on trucking, the implementation period needs to be at least 12 months and drivers, mechanics and those working outside should be exempt.

Although CTA strongly supports vaccines to curb the spread of the pandemic and is proud of vaccination rates within the industry that mirror or exceed Canadian averages, the truth is that even a modest erosion of the current truck driver pool - which is short nearly 20,000 drivers - would severely impact various sectors across Canada.

The Canadian trucking industry is a sector that has worked diligently and safely throughout the pandemic. Due to the nature of its operations, the industry - and truck drivers, in particular - showed very little or no transmission of COVID-19 within the workplace. While many fleets are at above the provincial or regional vaccination averages, many fleets have vaccination rates that reflect the regions they operate in.

CTA will continue to update the industry on government decisions regarding these measures.

Share This Story

Disclaimer

CTA - Canadian Trucking Alliance published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 19:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:41pCorporate Update
AQ
02:40pCanada expands aid programs to fight Omicron, says worse yet to come
RE
02:38pBig Tech critics ask Raimondo for meeting after critique of European proposals
RE
02:37pMERIDIA RE IV SOCIMI U : Real
PU
02:37pKRUK SPÓLKA AKCYJNA : wins corporate debt sale auction in Italy
PU
02:37pCTA Update on Border/Domestic Vaccine Mandates
PU
02:37pDCR is extending through June 27, 2022 temporary no-action relief for registered derivatives clearing organizations (DCOs) from the amended daily reporting requirements in CFTC Regulation 39.19(c)(1), so long as DCOs continue to comply with the prior version of the regulation. DCR also is extending through January 27, 2023 relief from the amended reporting requirements in Regulation 39.19(c)(1)(i)(B) and (C), so long as DCOs continue to comply with the prior version of the regulation.
PU
02:37pDOD is taking a no-action position with respect to certain Part 43 and Part 45 swap reporting obligations for swaps transitioning under the ISDA LIBOR fallback provisions from referencing certain London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBORs) to referencing risk-free rates (RFRs) following the cessation or non-representativeness of those LIBORs on December 31, 2021. (ARRC No-Action Relief Request)
PU
02:37pSIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL : Bank Announces Paul Lowe as Head of New Corporate Banking Division - December 22, 2021
PU
02:37pFORMER U.K. CULTURE MINISTER SAYS THE PARTHENON MARBLES SHOULD BE RETURNED TO GREECE : ‘It Would Be a Wonderful Thing'
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bad news accumulate for the British economy
2Analyst recommendations: Caterpillar, Cineworld, JD Sports, Microsoft, ..
3KNM Berhad : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to ..
4Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
5China regulator suspends cyber security deal with Alibaba Cloud

HOT NEWS