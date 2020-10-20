CTEEP Companhia de Transmissão de Energia : 10/20/2020 Notice to the Market - Chief Projects Officer

CTEEP - COMPANHIA DE TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA PAULISTA Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF) 02.998.611/0001-04

Company Registry (NIRE): 35300170571

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Election of Chief Projects Officer

CTEEP - Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista ("ISA CTEEP", "Companhia") hereby informs the public that its Board of Directors has elected Dayron Esteban Urrego Moreno as the Chief Projects Officer.

Dayron has a degree in electrical engineering and a specialization program from the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana. He started his career as a Design Engineer at Mejia Villegas S/A, before joining Alston Transmissão in 2000 as Engineer. He later worked at the ISA Group, having held diverse positions. In 2008, he became Project Manager and later worked as Execution and Project Manager in 2009. In 2012, he served as Chief Infrastructure Projects Officer at PDI, a subsidiary of the Group in Peru, before joining ISA in 2014 as Corporate Projects Officer.

The Company welcomes Dayron, who will take office on November 3, 2020. Rui Chammas, CEO of ISA CTEEP, is serving as the interim Chief Projects Officer until Dayron takes office.

São Paulo, October 20, 2020

Alessandro Gregori Filho

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer