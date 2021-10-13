Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CTI Announces Contract Development and Manufacturing Initiative During Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Meeting on the Mesa

10/13/2021 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Covington, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services (CTI), a global, privately held, full-service contract research organization announced plans today to offer contract development and manufacturing services. CTI will launch the new initiative, focusing on offerings that will enhance cell and gene therapy capabilities.

The announcement was made during a special company presentation at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine's Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa.

CTI has been on the forefront of life-changing medicine for more than 20 years, working on breakthroughs from some of the earliest developments in immunosuppression to recent discoveries in regenerative medicine. As advancements in medicine trend towards personalized medicine and targeted regenerative therapies, demand for manufacturing capacity has increased, creating a manufacturing shortage.

The facility is estimated to be approximately 40,000 square feet and will initially focus on viral vector manufacturing, ideally to support emerging companies who face challenges in manufacturing priority.

"The decision to build out contract development and manufacturing capabilities was two-fold. First, we are always looking to better serve our biotechnology and biopharmaceutical sponsors and help facilitate the most seamless, efficient clinical trial process possible. Providing manufacturing services will help us better meet the needs of our clients working in the cell and gene therapy space," explains Tim Schroeder, CEO and Chairman of CTI. "Second, and arguably more importantly, we see major challenges that could delay medical advancements and ultimately impact patient lives. If capacity maintains at current levels, manufacturing shortages have the potential to significantly delay future developments in personalized medicine and treatments and cures for disease. Our expertise and resources create a unique position for CTI to make a difference, so we're moving forward to begin to address the challenge."

The decision to enter into the manufacturing arena follows the company's announcements about expanding laboratory services to support rare disease and cell & gene therapy research across all regions of the world, with a flagship lab set to open in Cincinnati, OH (covering the Americas), and with the acquisition of Dynakin Labs, we will have laboratory services to support Europe and the MEA region. Offering manufacturing, regulatory development and strategy, clinical operations, research site, laboratory, and real-world evidence services, CTI is the only global research service provider with a history of success in regenerative medicine spanning decades and the ability to support cell and gene therapy programs throughout the entire clinical development lifecycle. The company's regenerative medicine experience includes work with more than 1,000 sites, and its current operations can support cell and gene therapy programs in any location across the globe.

"We believe cures for debilitating diseases and prevention of catastrophic illnesses are possible with advances in fields such as regenerative medicine and personalized curative therapies," adds Lynn Fallon, President and Vice-Chair of CTI. "We are privileged to be in a leadership role for these exciting and life-changing projects, and we're looking forward to seeing how our team's and our partners' work will change the medical landscape."

CTI, now in its third decade, is one of the 20 largest CROs in the world with associates in more than 60 countries across six continents. The company was recently named the #1 CRO in the world for operational excellence at the 2021 CRO Leadership Awards, outperforming dozens of other recognized CROs from around the world. More information about CTI's work in COVID-19 and other complex disease areas can be found at www.ctifacts.com.

About CTI

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services is a global, privately held, full-service contract research organization (CRO), delivering a complete spectrum of clinical trial and consulting services throughout the lifecycle of development, from concept to commercialization. CTI's focused therapeutic approach provides pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device firms with clinical and disease area expertise in rare diseases, regenerative medicine/gene therapy, immunology, transplantation, nephrology, hematology/oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, hepatology, cardiopulmonary, and pediatric populations. CTI is currently part of more than 30 active COVID-19 projects for treatment and prevention. CTI also offers a fully integrated multi-specialty clinical research site, as well as complete global laboratory services. Now in its third decade, it is one of the 20 largest CROs in the world with associates in more than 60 countries across six continents. CTI is headquartered in the Greater Cincinnati, OH area, with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America, MEA and Asia-Pacific. CTI has a passion for helping life-changing therapies succeed in chronically and critically ill patient populations and for moving medicine forward. For more information visit www.ctifacts.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99565


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:56pSTEEL DYNAMICS : U.S. steelmaker sees prices easing, urges policymakers to keep curbs on imports
RE
04:55p1847 HOLDINGS LLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:54pCATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:54pMUSCLEPHARM CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:54pCOHEN & STEERS, INC. : to Release Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 20, 2021
PR
04:53pGENERAL MOTORS : 2nd driver killed by air bag inflator from Tennessee's ARC
AQ
04:52pHCB FINANCIAL : Earns Highest 5-Star Superior Safety Rating!
PU
04:52pXPONENTIAL FITNESS : Acquires Tenth Brand, Body Fit Training, To Deliver Functional Training & Strength-Based Programs - Form 8-K
PU
04:52pSUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL : APPOINTS MARY YANG TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 8-K
PU
04:52pEMBRAER S A : Celebrates 15-years of Executive Care Program for Business Jets
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1US stocks drop as inflation risk fans policy bets; USD pauses rally
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
3JPMorgan edges closer to leaving pandemic behind, its earnings show
4Moderna : Announces COVAX Exercises Option to Purchase 176.5 Million Ad..
5S&P 500, Nasdaq rise with growth stocks; JPMorgan a drag

HOT NEWS