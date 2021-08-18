Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CTL Wins Judgment Against Deceptive Seller of KN95 Masks

08/18/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Trial Lawyers PLLC (CTL) defeated defendant Every Industry LLC – a distributor of Chinese products with a warehouse near Los Angeles – before a Florida appellate court. The trial court found, and the appellate court unanimously affirmed, that Every Industry was liable for approximately $400,000 for deceptive and unfair trade practices under Florida law.

During COVID in Spring 2020, a representative of Every Industry LLC – a mysterious individual named "James Bond" – solicited plaintiff and promised he had KN95 masks "in stock" and were immediately available for delivery. Unaware they were the target of a "bait and switch" scam, plaintiffs wired the final payment of over $200,000 to defendant. Then on the same day, defendant said the masks were "no longer in stock."

Led by William Clayton and Miguel Aristizabal, Plaintiffs filed suit in June 2020 in Broward County Circuit Court.

CTL learned while defendant was supposedly "not in business," the defendant wire transferred over $1.6 million dollars to a different bank account in mainland China. Bank documents produced in the case showed the owners or members of Every Industry were Zheng Liu, Yiming Hu, Jiayun, and Jun Zeng.

CTL quickly won in Broward County Circuit Court.before Judge John B. Bowman and before Florida's 4th District Court of Appeal. Mr. Clayton said, "We extremely pleased by the unanimous affirmation of the final judgment. We are also delighted that the appellate court found our client is entitled to attorneys' fees on appeal."

"James Bond" once boasted that Every Industry could not be touched by the courts. Now, two Florida courts have ruled against them. "International companies need to be aware, that if you rip off a company in Florida, Florida courts will tell you to pay up," Clayton said.

Media Contact
William Clayton,
(954) 712-2300
claytonw@ctllawyers.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ctl-wins-judgment-against-deceptive-seller-of-kn95-masks-301357898.html

SOURCE Clayton Trial Lawyers PLLC


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:14aSCOTTS MIRACLE GRO : Bringing his growing journey to GroMoreGoodAs manager of Hawthorne's new hydroponic greenhouse, Jeff is helping bring fresh, healthy food to the Clark County Food Bank all year long.
PU
10:14aCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Announcing Enhanced Small Business Card Product Portfolio
PU
10:14aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Continues Growth in Turkey with 10 Anticipated Openings by the End of 2022
PU
10:14aHELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
10:14aALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P : What to Expect When You're Expecting a Taper
PU
10:14aMANULIFE FINANCIAL : Hong Kong reports solid growth for second quarter and first half of 2021
PU
10:14aPRESSURE BIOSCIENCES : to Host Q2 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 19, 2021
PU
10:11aCanada's inflation speeds up, making prices a campaign issue
RE
10:10aVelocityEHS Demonstrates Market Leadership for Process Safety Management Solutions in New Green Quadrant Report from Independent Analyst Firm
GL
10:08aFORCED PHYSICS DATA CENTER TECHNOLOGY : Celebrates First Installation of Edgeility System Designed for Edge and On Premise Locations
BU
Latest news "Companies"