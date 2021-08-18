CTL Wins Judgment Against Deceptive Seller of KN95 Masks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Trial Lawyers PLLC (CTL) defeated defendant Every Industry LLC – a distributor of Chinese products with a warehouse near Los Angeles – before a Florida appellate court. The trial court found, and the appellate court unanimously affirmed, that Every Industry was liable for approximately $400,000 for deceptive and unfair trade practices under Florida law.

During COVID in Spring 2020, a representative of Every Industry LLC – a mysterious individual named "James Bond" – solicited plaintiff and promised he had KN95 masks "in stock" and were immediately available for delivery. Unaware they were the target of a "bait and switch" scam, plaintiffs wired the final payment of over $200,000 to defendant. Then on the same day, defendant said the masks were "no longer in stock."

Led by William Clayton and Miguel Aristizabal, Plaintiffs filed suit in June 2020 in Broward County Circuit Court.

CTL learned while defendant was supposedly "not in business," the defendant wire transferred over $1.6 million dollars to a different bank account in mainland China. Bank documents produced in the case showed the owners or members of Every Industry were Zheng Liu, Yiming Hu, Jiayun, and Jun Zeng.

CTL quickly won in Broward County Circuit Court.before Judge John B. Bowman and before Florida's 4th District Court of Appeal. Mr. Clayton said, "We extremely pleased by the unanimous affirmation of the final judgment. We are also delighted that the appellate court found our client is entitled to attorneys' fees on appeal."

"James Bond" once boasted that Every Industry could not be touched by the courts. Now, two Florida courts have ruled against them. "International companies need to be aware, that if you rip off a company in Florida, Florida courts will tell you to pay up," Clayton said.

