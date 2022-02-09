CTW Releases “Peach Boy Riverside Battle Saga” in English on HTML5 Game Platform G123

CTW is proud to announce the global release of “Peach Boy Riverside Battle Saga” in English.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220123005123/en/

In this strategy game, players must build and expand their city while battling alongside characters from the Peach Boy Riverside anime. Harness the combined power of humans, demons and demi-humans to claim victory! (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this strategy game, players must build and expand their city while battling alongside characters from the Peach Boy Riverside anime. Harness the combined power of humans, demons and demi-humans to claim victory!

Click this link to launch the game in your browser and start playing right away.

Links

https://s.g123.jp/iczxipuf

What is G123?

G123 is Japan’s leading HTML5 game service, providing high quality games based on popular Japanese anime franchises. G123’s exclusive games can be played on mobile, tablet or web browser, with no download or registration required.

Official Site: https://static.g123.jp/global-peachboy/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/G123-103211082197514

Twitter: https://twitter.com/g123_en

Merits of G123

No download or registration required!

Start playing in seconds! Just click the URL and start your adventure.

Start playing in seconds! Just click the URL and start your adventure. Games based on Japanese anime!

Dive into an engaging, challenging game experience featuring characters and worlds from popular Japanese anime franchises.

Dive into an engaging, challenging game experience featuring characters and worlds from popular Japanese anime franchises. Playable on both PC and mobile!

Games are made with HTML5, meaning they can be played on both PC and mobile. Cross-play is also available!

About CTW

CTW is the internet platform company behind the G123 gaming service.

Name: CTW Inc.

Address: ARK Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower, 1-9-10 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032

CEO: Ryuichi Sasaki

Established: August 14, 2013

Capital: ¥100,000,000

Business: Internet platform company

Website: https://ctw.inc/

All company, product and service names that appear in this document are trademarks of their respective companies.

(C) CTW, INC. All rights reserved.

(C) C, J, K/P

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220123005123/en/