CTW Releases “Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Another Tale” in English on December 22, 2021 on HTML5 Game Platform G123

CTW is proud to announce the English language release of Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles Another Tale on December 22, 2021.

This game can be played directly via a web browser, without requiring players to download an application. Teams of up to ten characters, featuring members of the original voice cast from the anime series Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles, fight to defeat powerful enemies in intense battles.

Click link to launch the game in your browser and start playing right away.

Links

GameURL(US): https://s.g123.jp/zdax1yet

GameURL(CA): https://s.g123.jp/1dzc67up

GameURL(GB): https://s.g123.jp/x15sik7y

GameURL(AU): https://s.g123.jp/5h6h03sp

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Seirei-Gensouki-Spirit-Chronicles-Another-Tale-110476704800407

Twitter: https://twitter.com/seireianotheren

The following is an excerpt from the synopsis of the series published on Crunchyroll:

Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles is based on the light novel series by Yuri Kitayama. The novels launched in the “Shōsetsuka ni Narō” (Let’s Become Novelists) website in February 2014. Hobby Japan published its first print volume with illustrations by Riv in 2015. Futago Minaduki launched the manga adaptation in 2017. The anime’s first season premiered in Japan on July 5 and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

J-Novel Club releases the light novels and manga in English and describes its story as:

Meet Rio: a callous orphaned boy living in the slums. At only 7-years-old, he realizes he’s actually the reincarnation of Haruto Amakawa, a Japanese university student with a tragic past. While still reeling from this shocking epiphany, Rio also comes to learn that he possesses extremely potent magical abilities and uses his new powers to solve the kidnapping case of a little girl. His good deed is acknowledged, and he’s rewarded by being enrolled into… a prestigious academy for noble children…?

What is G123?

G123 is Japan’s leading HTML5 gaming service, providing high quality games based on popular Japanese anime franchises. G123’s exclusive games can be played on mobile, tablet or web browser, with no download or registration required.

Official Site: https://static.g123.jp/global-seirei/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/G123_en-103211082197514

Twitter: https://twitter.com/g123_en

Merits of G123

- No download or registration required!

Start playing in seconds! Just click the URL and start your adventure.

- Games based on Japanese anime!

Dive into an engaging, challenging game experience featuring characters and worlds from popular Japanese anime franchises.

- Playable on both PC and mobile!

Games are made with HTML5, meaning they can be played on both PC and mobile. Cross-play is also available!

About CTW

CTW is the internet platform company behind the G123 gaming service.

Name: CTW Inc.

Address: ARK Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower 29F, 1-9-10 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032

CEO: Ryuichi Sasaki

Established: August 14, 2013

Capital: JPY100,000,000

Business: Internet platform company

Website: https://ctw.inc/

