CUDO Secures Pre-Seed Funding to Reimagine Family Entertainment For the Metaverse and Beyond

12/02/2021 | 01:08pm EST
CUDO (www.cudo.world) is the new name of The SkyFarm Company, a Virginia-based studio developing original, family-focused IP spanning animation, Roblox experiences, Web3 games, toys, and more. Today they announced the completion of a $250,000 pre-seed round to develop original properties on multiple platforms.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005848/en/

“We’re thrilled to announce our new name, along with plans to reimagine and reinvent family entertainment for the 21st century,” says Dave Martell, CEO and Co-Founder. “We aim to set the standard for interconnected, family-oriented story universes ranging from your living room TV to the Metaverse and beyond. By building a Roblox division with some of the best talent in the community, developing our animated series with industry veterans, and exploring the many possibilities that Web3 presents for our IP, we are laying the groundwork to be at the forefront of storytelling in this new era.”

“For years we’ve been forging our own path through emerging media landscapes,” says Will Bryan, Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder. “Our focus on telling stories with emotional intelligence is at the heart of everything we build. At every turn we ask ourselves, what would Jim Henson or Walt Disney create if they got started with the tools we have today?”

Co-created by Scott Albert (PAW Patrol, Top Wing), CUDO’s first animated series Duncan’s Flying Tugboat is in development. The show’s narrative will be interwoven with experiences designed by CUDO’s Roblox division to expand the storyline with user-generated content and interactive worlds.

Learn more at www.cudo.world


© Business Wire 2021
