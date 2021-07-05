Log in
CUPE 1004 rallying for the PNE

07/05/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
The union representing workers at the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) is inviting other unions and the public to join them on Wednesday, July 7 at a rally to raise awareness about the PNE’s financial crisis.

The PNE, which pumps $200 million into the local economy and is a major local employer, is close to financial ruin and requires immediate, short-term assistance of $8 million to fully recover post-pandemic. The re-opening of the PNE’s attractions on August 21 is a big step towards recovery, but with limited attendance capacity and fewer attractions this year, will not come close to covering the debt incurred during the pandemic. CUPE 1004 is calling on the B.C. government to immediately fund the PNE and protect this century-old tradition.

When:

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

 

7:00 – 9:00 AM and

 

4:00 – 6:00 PM

 

Where:

Renfrew and East Hastings Street

 

(the northeast corner by the main PNE entrance)

 

Who:

CUPE 1004 members and others who support the PNE

Statement from CUPE 1004 President Andrew Ledger

“After dealing with 16 months of COVID — and with a limited Fair and reduced capacity attendance this year — the PNE continues to struggle with an $8 million debt that is likely to get bigger. Our members who work at the PNE are giving their all for the re-opening on August 21, but we can’t do it alone,” says CUPE 1004 President Andrew Ledger.

Ledger said that CUPE 1004 welcomes the re-opening and hopes that the B.C. government will support the PNE to take full advantage of the pandemic recovery of the Fair and Playland.

“The PNE will not earn anywhere near the revenue needed to fully recover from the pandemic. We call on the B.C. government to invest now to maintain the jobs and economic benefits that the PNE brings for the long term.”

COPE 491


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS