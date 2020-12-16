 CURE Media Group Bolsters Strategic Alliance Partnership Program With 12 New Partners

Industry-leading multimedia platform collaborates with national advocacy organizations strengthening its position in the cancer space

CURE Media Group is excited to announce that its has expanded its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program roster with the addition of 12 new partners.

“We are excited to join forces with such prominent organizations across different cancer communities during these past few months,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. “Each of these partners are dedicated to improving the overall quality of life for patients with cancer through research, education and awareness, and we look forward to collaborating together with them to provide relevant, practical information that meet their audience needs across CURE and MJH multi-dimensional media platforms.” The new partners are as follows:

The SAP program provides partnering advocacy organizations, medical associations and institutions, and community cancer centers with national reach and visibility, utilizing the breadth of the MJH oncology communications platform to showcase their cutting edge initiatives, content, research, and thought leadership. Through the SAP program, we foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group will work with the partners to share information and highlight the different cancer communities they support.

For a full list of CURE Media Group’s SAP partners, click here.

