 CURE Media Group Bolsters Strategic Alliance Partnership Program With 12 New Partners

CURE Media Group is excited to announce that its has expanded its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program roster with the addition of 12 new partners.
“We are excited to join forces with such prominent organizations across different cancer communities during these past few months,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. “Each of these partners are dedicated to improving the overall quality of life for patients with cancer through research, education and awareness, and we look forward to collaborating together with them to provide relevant, practical information that meet their audience needs across CURE and MJH multi-dimensional media platforms.” The new partners are as follows:
Bone Marrow & Cancer Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for cancer and transplant patients and their families by providing vital financial assistance, comprehensive resources, educational information, physician referrals, and emotional support programs.
Cancer Support Community is an organization whose mission is to ensure that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community. CSC focuses on three areas of support: direct service delivery, research, and advocacy.
The Clearity Foundation’s programs Treatment Decision Support and Steps Through OC help women with ovarian cancer and their families select the best possible therapies for their unique disease and receive the emotional support they need for their OC journey.
Colon Cancer Foundation is a national non-profit organization with a mission to lead the fight against colorectal cancer (CRC) by supporting research, leading advocacy efforts, and promoting treatment and prevention through education and awareness.
Colorectal Cancer Alliance is a national non-profit organization committed to ending colorectal cancer with programs to screen, care and cure.
Foundation for Women’s Cancer is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting research, education and public awareness of gynecologic cancers. FWC is the official foundation of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology.
Imerman Angels is a non-profit organization with a mission to provide comfort and understanding for all cancer fighters, survivors, previvors and caregivers through a personalized, one-on-one connection with someone who has been there.
LUNgevity is the nation's leading lung cancer organization investing in lifesaving, translational research and providing support services and education.
Lymphoma Research Foundation is the nation’s largest non-profit organization devoted to funding innovative lymphoma research and providing people with lymphoma and healthcare professionals with up-to-date education about this type of cancer.
MMRF is the largest nonprofit organization in the world focused on accelerating the cure for multiple myeloma.
Partnership to Reduce Cancer in Rhode Island – a 501c3 tax-exempt, charitable non-profit is the state's comprehensive cancer control coalition, operating in conjunction with the support of the Rhode Island Department of Health's Comprehensive Cancer Control Program.
Tigerlily Foundation is a national breast cancer foundation providing education, awareness, advocacy and support to young women 15-45 years old before, during and after breast cancer.
The SAP program provides partnering advocacy organizations, medical associations and institutions, and community cancer centers with national reach and visibility, utilizing the breadth of the MJH oncology communications platform to showcase their cutting edge initiatives, content, research, and thought leadership. Through the SAP program, we foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group will work with the partners to share information and highlight the different cancer communities they support.
About CURE Media Group
CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers; and the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.
