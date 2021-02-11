Log in
CURE Media Group : Welcomes The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

02/11/2021 | 12:53pm EST
CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates and research that reaches more than 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, announces the addition of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“We are proud to be working with LLS and supporting them in their mission to support those affected by all blood cancers,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of CURE Media Group. “LLS is a global leader in the fight against cancer, funding lifesaving research around the world and working tirelessly to support blood cancer patients and their families in many ways.”

LLS’s mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. As the largest nonprofit health organization dedicated to funding blood cancer research. LLS has invested more than $1.3 billion in groundbreaking research since its inception in 1949 that has led to many of today’s most innovative treatment approaches including CAR T-cell therapy.

Through a nationwide grassroots network of more than 100,000 volunteers, LLS advocates for policies at the state and federal level in a commitment to remove barriers to care for cancer patients, ensuring access to lifesaving treatments. Many of the policies LLS advocates for, at the state and federal levels, are universally beneficially for all cancer patients.

”LLS is thrilled to team up with CURE Media Group to create content and resources critical and relevant to all those impacted by blood cancers,” said Lynn Godfrey, SVP Chief Experience Officer. “Through our timely partnership, LLS will connect with CURE’s patient audience in innovative ways, including tapping into CURE’s wide-array of distribution platforms to share compelling patient stories; information about LLS’s free, valuable resources and programs; and deliver exciting updates about LLS’s advancement of new blood cancer treatment breakthroughs, allowing LLS to expand our reach and engagement with more patients, families and caregivers.”

The SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group will work with LLS to share information to support all those affected by a blood cancer.

For more information about CURE Media Group’s SAP program, click here.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers; and the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews .com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regional offices throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
