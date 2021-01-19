Log in
CURE Pharmaceutical to Present at 2021 NobleCon17 on Tuesday, January 19 at 3pm EST/12pm PST

01/19/2021 | 08:17am EST
CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTC: CURR), a technology-focused, vertically integrated drug delivery and product development company in the pharmaceutical and health & wellness space, announced today that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer Rob Davidson will be presenting virtually at NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Institutional Investor Conference, on Tuesday, January 19, at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Davidson will discuss how CURE continues to develop its position as a global health and wellness leader through its recent acquisition of Sera Labs. He will also provide an update on CURE’s recently approved Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CUREfilm Blue™ intended to treat erectile dysfunction (ED) using the Company’s proprietary oral thin-film technology. Lastly, he will highlight the Company’s 2021 fiscal strategy and the types of Company announcements supporters and investors can expect in the near future.

“CURE is heading into this fiscal year incredibly well positioned with extensive distribution, direct-to-consumer and marketing channels,” said Davidson. “We have spent years developing our proprietary delivery mechanisms and pharmaceutical products. Meanwhile, Sera Labs has launched a number of exciting new consumer products since we joined forces and we look forward to growing this product portfolio with additional products that combine CURE’s compelling delivery technology and Sera Labs’ consumer products innovation. I look forward to discussing this progress and sharing additional insight into these milestones with conference attendees.”

Those who wish to attend the conference can register at www.noblecon17.com with no cost to attend.

For those who cannot attend the live presentation, a video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on CURE’s website here and through the Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website here. Additionally, the webcast and presentation will be archived on the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Noble Capital Markets is a research driven boutique investment bank that has supported small & microcap companies since 1984. In 2005, Noble established NobleCon, an investor conference that has grown substantially over the last decade+. In 2018, Noble launched www.channelchek.com – an investment community dedicated exclusively to small and micro-cap companies and their industries.

About CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.

CURE Pharmaceutical® is the pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release drug delivery vehicles designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients.

As a vertically integrated company, CURE’s 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSF® and cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enables it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURE has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements CURE makes in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. CURE intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and is making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the ability to successfully market the partnered products, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of related research and development efforts, partnered product characteristics and indications, marketing approvals and launches of other products, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the acceptance and demand of new pharmaceutical products, the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect CURE’s judgment as of the date of this press release. CURE disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of our securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.


