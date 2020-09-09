Log in
CURE® Speaking Out Video Series Supports Blood Cancer Awareness Month and World Lymphoma Awareness Day

09/09/2020 | 12:32pm EDT

Susan M. O’Brien, M.D., one of the nation’s foremost leukemia experts, discusses the future of frontline therapies and upcoming clinical trials associated with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

In support of Blood Cancer Awareness Month and World Lymphoma Awareness Day, the CURE® Speaking Out announces a four-episode video series titled, “Understanding Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia,” featuring Susan M. O’Brien, M.D., professor and associate director for clinical science, Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of California, Irvine. O’Brien is a spokesperson for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005871/en/

“We are proud to work with experts such as Dr. Susan O’Brien on behalf of LLS to increase awareness and support for those with blood cancers,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. “Through our Speaking Out video series, we are committed to increasing public understanding of these diseases and providing our viewers and readers access to breaking treatment news and resources they can share with patients, caregivers and survivors.”

During this series, O’Brien discusses a variety of topics related to chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In the first episode, she provides an overview of the basics of the disease, including signs, symptoms and risk factors. In the following episodes, O’Brien reviews the future of frontline therapies in chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as recommendations on how to live with the disease long term and how to join a clinical trial.

“Currently we have so many great options for frontline therapy of CLL that we can find an option that is right for any patient,” said Dr. O’Brien.

CURE® Speaking Out is a video platform designed to offer patients, caregivers and advocates as much information as possible for their cancer journey. In parallel with its print columns, CURE® provides patients and caregivers with firsthand information from experts in the field. Throughout each video series, CURE® works with leading cancer advocacy groups to offer advice and assistance to individuals across various cancer types, as well as their caregivers, advocates and health care professionals, to provide cancer updates, research, and education.

To view the complete video series, click here.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It features a full suite of media products, including the industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®,” a series of widely attended live events; CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers; and the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram


© Business Wire 2020
