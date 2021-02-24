Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS: Zamansky LLC Investigates Infinity Q Capital Management LLC Funds (IQDAX, IQDNX) for Potential Misconduct

02/24/2021 | 12:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zamansky LLC announces that it is investigating Infinity Q Capital Management LLC (“Infinity Q”) for potential misconduct, misrepresentations, and security law violations relating to the valuation of the fund’s assets. If you are an investor who has invested in mutual funds managed by Infinity Q, including Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class shares (NASDAQ: IQDNX) or Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class shares (NASDAQ: IQDAX), please contact our firm for information.

Recently, Infinity Q announced that its Chief Investment Officer made changes to its methodology for valuing certain assets held by its funds and that “it was unable to conclude that these adjustments were reasonable, and, further, that [Infinity Q] was unable to verify that the values it had previously determined for the [assets] were reflective of fair value.” As a result, Infinity Q has sought to suspend redemptions. According to the Wall Street Journal, Infinity Q’s halting of redemptions “suggests severe problems at the firm.”

According to Jake Zamansky, investment fraud attorney, Infinity Q owes the funds that it manages and the investors in those funds duties of honesty and care. “The recent announcements about valuation changes raise significant concerns for investors,” Zamansky says. “Our law firm is investigating whether there have been misrepresentations to investors regarding Infinity Q funds or other illegal conduct that has harmed Infinity Q investors.”

What Infinity Q Investors Can Do

If you have invested in funds managed by Infinty Q, please contact us to review or discuss your legal rights. You may, without obligation or cost to you, email jake@zamansky.com or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.

About Zamansky LLC

Zamansky LLC is a leading investment fraud law firm with experience handling securities, hedge fund, ERISA and other shareholder class action and derivative litigation. We are investment fraud attorneys who represent both individual and institutional investors. Our practice is nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively prosecute cases and recover investment losses.

To learn more about Zamansky LLC, please visit our website, http://www.zamansky.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:13pMarking Second Year of Costa Rica's National Decarbonization Plan, Secretary-General's Message Urges All Countries to Turn Net-Zero Emissions Pledges into Concrete Action
PU
12:13pFREENET : reports successful 2020, with postpaid and waipu.tv repeating strong growth in Q4, and provides optimistic outlook for 2021
PU
12:13pPasco Middle School Hosts School and District Leaders from Across the U.S. to Showcase Cambridge International Program
PR
12:12pCLASQUIN : Q4 2020: Strong Upturn in Business Volumes and Gross Profit
BU
12:12pDR MANOLA : cosmetic surgery procedures increased during pandemic
GL
12:12pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Higher as Powell Testifies
DJ
12:10pPRA HEALTH SCIENCES ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of PRAH and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
12:09pOil rises after data shows slump in U.S. output amid Texas freeze
RE
12:09pAAFA Calls on President Biden To Prevent Price Increases on Face Masks and Critical PPE
PU
12:09pMATTEL : 2021 Analyst Day – Richard Dickson and Lisa McKnight
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED : Investors jolted by sinking Bitcoin, Tesla and other..
2HYLIION HOLDINGS CORP. : HYLIION : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Ark adds $171 million Tesla shares as short bets on ETF soar
4Biden rushes to address global computer chip shortage via latest executive order
5BARCLAYS PLC : UK's Lloyds targets wealth push and office cuts after profit drop

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ