CVC Credit supports Bridgepoint's investment in ACT

08 Nov 2021

CVC Credit is pleased to announce that it has provided debt facilities to support Bridgepoint's acquisition of a minority stake in ACT, the market-leading environmental products provider. CVC Credit will support the acquisition through its Capital Solutions Strategy, which focuses on providing primary junior capital to medium and large European and US companies.



Founded in 2009, ACT is the world's leading provider of market-based sustainability solutions. Its expert teams in Amsterdam, Shanghai, New York and Paris deliver tailor-made solutions to help their clients reduce their carbon footprints and accelerate their climate action activities. ACT offers more than 80 products across high-impact climate projects, green electricity markets, energy efficiency, renewable fuels, emission allowances, and carbon offsets.



John Empson, Partner and Co-Head of Private Credit at CVC Credit, commented: "ACT is a leader in specialised markets for environmental products that is enjoying significant macro tailwinds. Its strong offering and network give ACT an outstanding growth opportunity and CVC is delighted to have been selected to provide the financing and partner with Bridgepoint and the management team."



Olivier van Riet Paap, Head of Bridgepoint's investment activities in the Benelux region, said: "The market in which ACT operates is forecast to grow rapidly driven by the need to change pace on climate change, increasing regulation, market complexity, and a growing voluntary corporate buy-in to addressing these matters. ACT is an exciting opportunity to back a true ESG-led innovator and leader in its field and to help it expand market share and pursue international growth in its core markets."