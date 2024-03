March 5 (Reuters) -

* CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS IS CONSIDERING REVIVING PLANS AS SOON AS NEXT MONTH FOR AMSTERDAM STOCK MARKET LISTING - SKY NEWS REPORTER ON X Source text: https://tinyurl.com/j3cczbvk