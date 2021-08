The offer of 377 pence per share for Stock Spirits represents a premium of 41% to the stock's close on Wednesday.

Stock Spirits -- the maker of 1906, Stock Prestige and Vodka No. 1 -- is a leading alcohol company in central and eastern Europe and gets 90% of its sales from Poland, the Czech Republic, and Italy.

($1 = 0.7211 pounds)

