CVC picks Goldman Sachs for potential stock market listing - The Sunday Times

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners
is working with Goldman Sachs on a possible float that
could value it at more than $15 billion, The Sunday Times
reported https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/private-equity-giant-cvc-eyes-blockbuster-float-hxdwfh6bz.
CVC, which has $125 billion of assets under management, has
been involved in a number of high-profile deals this year,
including an attempt to buy La Liga, Spain's premier football
league.
A source close to the private equity group said CVC had not
taken any decision about a possible listing and was not working
with Goldman Sachs on any such plan.
Goldman Sachs was not immediately available for comment.
