CVS Health CEO expects use of masks to continue till 2022

Feb 23 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp Chief Executive
Officer Karen Lynch said on Tuesday that she believes the use of
masks will continue at least till 2022 to confront the spread of
coronavirus.
Lynch made the comment during a New York Times online event.
On Sunday, U.S. infectious diseases official Dr. Anthony
Fauci said Americans will be wearing masks till 2022, but that
measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 would be increasingly
relaxed as more vaccines are administered.
CVS will also begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at its
pharmacies across 17 states by end of this week, the
recently-appointed CEO said.
The U.S. drugstore chain is currently administering vaccines
at its pharmacies in 11 states in addition to several long-term
care facilities, as part of its collaboration with the U.S.
government.
(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)