CVS Health CEO expects use of masks to continue till 2022

Feb 23 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp Chief Executive Officer Karen Lynch said on Tuesday that she believes the use of masks will continue at least till 2022 to confront the spread of coronavirus.

Lynch made the comment during a New York Times online event.

On Sunday, U.S. infectious diseases official Dr. Anthony Fauci said Americans will be wearing masks till 2022, but that measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 would be increasingly relaxed as more vaccines are administered.

CVS will also begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at its pharmacies across 17 states by end of this week, the recently-appointed CEO said.

The U.S. drugstore chain is currently administering vaccines at its pharmacies in 11 states in addition to several long-term care facilities, as part of its collaboration with the U.S. government. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)