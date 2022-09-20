Advanced search
CVS Health, Walmart reach $147.5 million opioid settlement with West Virginia - attorney general
09/20/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
(Reuters) - CVS Health and Walmart have agreed to pay $147.5 million to settle the state of West Virginia's opioid claims, state attorney general Patrick Morrisey said Tuesday.
(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION
-0.91%
101.19
-1.07%
WALMART INC.
-0.80%
133.28
-7.16%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32p
Queen's funeral drew peak British audience of 28 million, says BBC
RE
03:31p
CVS Health, Walmart reach $147.5 million opioid settlement with West Virginia - attorney general
RE
03:30p
Eu's borrell - russia, those involved in these referenda will…
RE
03:30p
BANK OF CANADA
: inflation is still too high, but moving in the right direction
RE
03:29p
Eu's borrell - results of russia's planned referenda in ukraine…
RE
03:29p
Eu foreign policy chief josep borrel - eu strongly condemns russ…
RE
03:21p
Cvs health, walmart reach $147.m mln opioid settlement with west…
RE
03:08p
Factbox-Meet the big bank CEOs set to be grilled by Congress
RE
03:08p
Biden to nominate career diplomat Tracy as ambassador to Russia, White House says
RE
03:02p
Front Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 0.45% to Settle at $7.7170 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot
2
Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Diamondback Energy, JPMorgan, Morgan St..
3
Demand for Porsche AG listing exceeds deal size - bookrunner
4
Walgreens to buy remaining stake in Shields Health for $1.37 billion
5
JPMorgan CEO Dimon to warn Congress of economic 'storm clouds' -testimo..
More news
HOT NEWS
BIOCERES CROP SOLUTI.
-8.64%
As war, drought hit global crops, Argentina gambles on GM wheat
BLUEBIRD BIO, INC.
+12.39%
Bluebird Bio Shares Up 14%; Raymond James Raises Price Target After FDA Approval of Skysona
TPG INC.
-2.98%
TPG to reach first-close of new Asia fund at over $3 billion - sources
WESTSHORE TERMINALS .
-3.44%
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on or Before October 15, 2022
PURE GOLD MINING INC.
+0.00%
Transcript : Pure Gold Mining Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
ATCO LTD.
-1.49%
Puerto Rico power grid no match for Fiona; residents unsurprised
More news
