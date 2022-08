Initial bids are due this coming week and CVS is planning to accept one, the reportsaid.

WSJ reported last week that Signify Health is working with bankers to explore strategic alternatives including a sale.

Signify has a market cap of around $4.66 billion based on its stock closing price on Friday, according to Reuters calculations.

CVS and Signify did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours.

