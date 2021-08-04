Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CVS Health profit falls 6.5% on higher medical costs

08/04/2021 | 06:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People walk by a CVS Pharmacy store in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp reported a 6.5% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hit by higher costs at its health insurance unit as demand for non-COVID healthcare services normalized.

Health insurers saw lower medical costs during the initial phase of the pandemic, as people deferred elective medical procedures, however, widespread vaccinations have led to demand for non-COVID healthcare services normalizing.

CVS Health said its medical benefit ratio (MBR), the percentage of premiums paid for medical services, rose to 84.1% from 70.3% last year. A lower MBR is better for health insurers as it signals a tight rein on medical costs.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $2.78 billion, or $2.10 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $2.98 billion, or $2.26 per share, a year earlier.

The company raised its adjusted profit per share outlook to $7.70 to $7.80, from $7.56 to $7.68 after it reported a 11.1% increase in quarterly revenue to $72.6 billion.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:52aChina probe fertiliser firms suspected of driving up prices
RE
06:49aCVS Health profit falls 6.5% on higher medical costs
RE
06:47aMarathon Petroleum posts first adjusted profit since pandemic on fuel demand
RE
06:46aOil prices slip as Delta variant spread weighs
RE
06:33aSpain's La Liga attracts $3.2 billion investment from CVC
RE
06:31aIndian shares close at record highs as financial, bank stocks rally
RE
06:27aWorld shares ride earnings to fresh high, dollar steady
RE
06:25aHuawei CFO's U.S. extradition case begins final weeks of hearings in Canadian court
RE
06:11aUK private-sector growth slows to weakest since March - PMI data
RE
05:56aRothschild-backed RIT co-leads funding for crypto platform Aspen Digital
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : , Honda beat profit estimates but are wary of extended chip crunch
2Ether falls 1% ahead of major upgrade to ethereum network
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : agrees sale of Norway's Bergen for $131 million
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : MARKETMIND: Peaks everywhere
5DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : Upgraded by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS