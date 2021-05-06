Log in
CWA District 4 Endorses Tim Ryan for U.S. Senate

05/06/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
CWA District 4, along with nine other unions representing workers across Ohio, has endorsed Congressman Tim Ryan for U.S. Senate. Ryan is a strong supporter of the PRO Act, a critical bill to make it easier for workers to join unions and negotiate strong contracts.

'Ohio's working families need Tim Ryan in the U.S. Senate,' said CWA District 4 Vice President Linda L. Hinton. 'Tim has stood with us when it mattered most - pushing to keep good-paying jobs in our communities, working to protect the promise of a dignified retirement, and fighting to pass legislation like the PRO Act that will help workers win the wages, benefits, and working conditions they deserve. Tim knows how Ohio workers have taken risks and made sacrifices over the last year, and he'll put workers first every step of the way as we rebuild and recover from this pandemic.'

CWA - Communications Workers of America published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
