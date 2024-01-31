EXCLUSIVE-CZECH CENTRAL BANK VICE-GOVERNOR FRAIT: I CAN SUPPORT AT LEAST 50 BPS CUT AT FEB. 8 MEETING, POSSIBLY MORE
India's Motherson Sumi Wiring beats Q3 profit estimates on strong demand
Nigerian naira hits record low of 1,531 to dollar on official market - FMDQ
Traders divert Russian oil products around Africa to avoid Red Sea -sources, LSEG
India's Adani Wilmar posts Q3 profit fall on weak demand, low edible oil prices
AI companies lose $190 billion in market cap after Alphabet and Microsoft report
(Reuters) - AI-related companies lost $190 billion in stock market value late on Tuesday after Microsoft, Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices delivered quarterly results that failed to impress investors who had sent their stocks soaring.
Megacap stocks keep lifting US market, but worries over their dominance grow
Byron Allen submits $30 bln offer for Paramount Global, including debt, equity
CLIQ Digital announces record EBITDA and operating free cash flow in 2023