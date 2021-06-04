Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CZECH CROWN SEEN FIRMING 1.0% TO 25.20 TO EURO IN NEXT 12 MONTHS (PVS FORECAST 25.40)

06/04/2021 | 03:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REUTERS POLL-CZECH CROWN SEEN FIRMING 1.0% TO 25.20 TO EURO IN NEXT 12 MONTHS (PVS FORECAST 25.40)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07aTaiwan chip packager king yuan electronics to halt taiwan production after covid cases surge at factory -central news agency
RE
03:05aGold hits 2-week low on strong dollar ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
03:05aPolish zloty seen firming 0.8% to 4.42 to euro in next 12 months (pvs forecast 4.46)
RE
03:05aCzech crown seen firming 1.0% to 25.20 to euro in next 12 months (pvs forecast 25.40)
RE
03:05aForint rally seen sputtering, crown has room to run
RE
03:05aHungarian forint seen falling 1.2% to 350.0 to euro in next 12 months (pvs forecast 355.0)
RE
03:05aRomanian leu seen falling 0.9% to 4.965 to euro in next 12 months (pvs forecast 4.95)
RE
03:00aEU set to launch infringement procedure over Italian media law - paper
RE
03:00aS.Korean stocks snap five-day rally, but mark best week in seven
RE
03:00aBanks bulk up in Hong Kong as China business overshadows politics
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks under pressure as inflation worries haunt tech firms
2Musk 'trolling' puts brakes on bitcoin's rebound
3HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : Biden order bans investment in dozens of Chinese defense, tech firms
4Exclusive-Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says
5AMC stock on rollercoaster, movie chain completes another share sale

HOT NEWS