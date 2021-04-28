Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cabinet approves Agreement b/w the Government of India and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Customs Cooperation and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs ...

04/28/2021 | 01:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the signing and ratification of an Agreement between the Government of Republic of India and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Customs Cooperation and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters.

Impact:

The Agreement will help in the availability of relevant information for the prevention and investigation of Customs offences. The Agreement is also expected to facilitate trade and ensure efficient clearance of goods traded between the countries.

Implementation strategy and targets:

The Agreement will be signed on behalf of the Governments of the two countries after it is approved by the respective Governments. This Agreement shall enter into force from the first day of the month following signature by duly authorised representative of both parties.

Background:

The Agreement would provide a legal framework for sharing of information and intelligence between the Customs authorities of the two countries and help in the proper application of Customs laws, prevention and investigation of Customs offences and the facilitation of legitimate trade. The draft text of the proposed Agreement has been finalized with the concurrence of the two Customs Administrations. The Agreement takes care of Indian Customs' concerns and requirements, particularly in the area of exchange of information on the correctness of the Customs value, tariff classification and origin of the goods traded between the two countries.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister’s Office of India published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 17:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:19pWELLNESS 4 HUMANITY  : Announces Cities and Dates for Spread Love Not Covid Event Series, Featuring Singer-Songwriter and Actor Tyrese Gibson and DJ/Entrepreneur Pavel Stuchlik of NOA|AON
PR
01:17pALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P  : Understanding Your Bond Portfolio's Carbon Footprint
PU
01:17pANNUAL REPORT 2020 OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE : Awdr
PU
01:17pStanley R. Frankel, MD FACP joins Cytovia Therapeutics as Chief Medical Officer
GL
01:16pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Leverages Hannover Messe 2021 for Numerous Product Announcements
AQ
01:16pDOUBLELINE PUBLISHES PAPER : "SPAC Impact on Leveraged Finance Markets"
PR
01:16pSTELLANTIS N  : 2021 Chrysler Voyager, Dodge Charger and Jeep® Wrangler Claim Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Honors
PR
01:16pBP P.L.C. : Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQ
01:16pPRESS RELEASE  : BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
01:15pCENTRAL SECURITIES  : Releases Report to Stockholders
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla says bitcoin investment worth $2.48 billion
2ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR : Ethereum jumps to record high on report of EIB digital bond issuance
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
4Google sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback
5KAMBI GROUP PLC : KAMBI : Q1 Report 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ