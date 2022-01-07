Log in
Cabinet approves Agreement between India and Spain on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters

01/07/2022 | 10:38pm EST
Cabinet
Posted On: 06 JAN 2022 4:29PM by PIB Delhi

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the signing of Agreement between India and Spain on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters.

Benefits:

The Agreement will help in making available, reliable, quick and cost-effective information and intelligence for the prevention and investigation of Customs offences and apprehending of Customs offenders.

The Agreement would provide a legal framework for sharing of information between the Customs authorities of the two countries and help in the proper administering of Customs laws and detection and investigation of Customs offences and the facilitation of legitimate trade.

The agreement has following provisions:

  1. The correct assessment of customs duties, especially information pertaining to the determination of the customs value, tariff classification and the origin of the goods traded between the two countries;
  2. The authenticity of any document produced in support of a declaration (such as certificate of origin, invoices etc.) made to the requesting authority;
  3. Customs offence concerning illicit movement of the following:
  1. Arms, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices;
  2. Works of art and antiques, which are of significant historical, cultural of archaeological value;
  3. Toxic materials and other substances dangerous to the environment and public health;
  4. Goods subject to substantial customs duties or taxes;
  5. New means and methods employed for committing Customs offences against Customs legislation.

(Release ID: 1788013)

Read this release in: Urdu , Hindi , Marathi , Manipuri , Bengali , Punjabi , Gujarati , Odia , Tamil , Telugu , Kannada , Malayalam

Disclaimer

Ministry of Defence of the Republic of India published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2022 03:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
