Cabinet approves Memorandum of Understanding between India and Turkmenistan on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Management

01/06/2022 | 06:18am EST
Ministry of Home Affairs
Cabinet approves Memorandum of Understanding between India and Turkmenistan on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Management
Posted On: 06 JAN 2022 4:32PM by PIB Delhi

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Turkmenistan on Cooperation in the field of Disaster Management.

The MoU seeks to put in place a system, whereby both India and Turkmenistan will be benefited from the Disaster Management mechanisms of each other and it will help in strengthening the areas of preparedness, response and capacity building in the field of Disaster Management.

The MoU envisages cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis in the following areas:

  1. Monitoring and forecasting emergencies and assessment of their consequences;

ii. Interaction, through Competent Authorities, between appropriate organizations involved in disaster management;

iii. Joint planning, development and implementation of research projects, exchange of scientific and technical publications and results of research works in the field of disaster management;

iv. Exchange of information, periodicals or any other publications, video and photo materials, as well as technologies, as mutually agreed within the scope of this MoU;

v. Organization of joint conferences, seminars, workshops as well as exercises and trainings in the relevant fields;

vi. Exchange of experts and experiences in disaster management;

vii. Training and capacity building of first responders in search and rescue operations; exchange of trainees and experts to facilitate capacity building in the field of disaster management;

viii. Rendering assistance, as mutually agreed, for providing technical facilities and equipment, enhancing early warning systems and capacity building of the Parties in disaster management;

ix. Providing assistance, as mutually agreed, in emergency response;

x. Mutual assistance sharing of knowledge and expertise for creation of disaster resilient infrastructure;

xi. Rendering quality management systems, as mutually agreed in accordance with the internationally recognized standards;

xii. Any other activities related to disaster management, which may be mutuallyagreed by the Competent Authorities of the Parties;

At present, India has signed the bilateral / multilateral Agreement / MoU / Joint Declaration of Intent / Memorandum of Cooperation for cooperation in the field of Disaster Management with Switzerland, Russian, SAARC, Germany, Japan, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Bangladesh and Italy.

*****

DS



(Release ID: 1788016)


Disclaimer

Ministry of Home Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 11:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS