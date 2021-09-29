Cabot, Cimarex shareholders approve merger to create oil & gas giant

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp
and Cimarex Energy Co on Wednesday approved the
proposed merger between the two companies to form one of the
largest U.S oil and gas firms.
The merger, which was announced in May and pegged the
enterprise value of the combined entity at about $17 billion,
brings together Cabot's gas-rich Marcellus shale positions in
the U.S. northeast and Cimarex's oil-heavy acres in West Texas,
unlike most recent oil and gas deals that have been between
companies with overlapping footprints.
Cimarex shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot
common stock for each share held.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021,
after which Cimarex shareholders would own 50.5% of the combined
entity and Cabot shareholders the rest.
The companies said more than 99% of Cabot common
shareholders and more than 90% of Cimarex shareholders voted in
favor of the merger.
Influential proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis had recommended
that shareholders of both Cabot and Cimarex vote to support the
proposed merger, while Institutional Shareholder Services had
cautiously recommended that shareholders of Cimarex vote for the
deal.
(Reporting by Rithika Krishna and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)