Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cabot, Cimarex shareholders approve merger to create oil & gas giant

09/29/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Cabot Oil & Gas Corp and Cimarex Energy Co on Wednesday approved the proposed merger between the two companies to form one of the largest U.S oil and gas firms.

The merger, which was announced in May and pegged the enterprise value of the combined entity at about $17 billion, brings together Cabot's gas-rich Marcellus shale positions in the U.S. northeast and Cimarex's oil-heavy acres in West Texas, unlike most recent oil and gas deals that have been between companies with overlapping footprints.

Cimarex shareholders will receive 4.0146 shares of Cabot common stock for each share held.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, after which Cimarex shareholders would own 50.5% of the combined entity and Cabot shareholders the rest.

The companies said more than 99% of Cabot common shareholders and more than 90% of Cimarex shareholders voted in favor of the merger.

Influential proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis had recommended that shareholders of both Cabot and Cimarex vote to support the proposed merger, while Institutional Shareholder Services had cautiously recommended that shareholders of Cimarex vote for the deal. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pFacebook to highlight positive Instagram impact on teens in Senate hearing -testimony
RE
05:58pAnalysis-Debt ceiling worries start to rattle Wall Street
RE
05:53pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 691,517 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
05:53pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 691,517 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 689,534 in previous report on sept 28
RE
05:53pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 43,169,823 as of yesterday vs 43,051,429 in previous report on sept 28
RE
05:50pLIVESTOCK-CME hog futures pause after rally; cattle futures end lower
RE
05:50pU.s. cdc says 185,537,265 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of sept 29 vs 185,265,610 individuals as of sept 28
RE
05:50pU.s. cdc says 214,043,376 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 29 vs 213,752,856 individuals as of sept 28
RE
05:50pU.s. cdc says 3.68 mln people received an additional covid-19 vaccine dose since august 13, 2021
RE
05:50pU.s. cdc says administered 391,992,662 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 29 vs 391,152,574 doses administered as of sept 28
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Another crisis looms
2Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Suncor Energy, HP, Las Vegas Sands, B..
3Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversit..
4China to Set Up Rules for Algorithm Governance
5Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's..

HOT NEWS