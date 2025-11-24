Investors are shifting their bets toward defensive sectors, taking (a slight) step back from the artificial intelligence boom. Markets ended last week better than they started, thanks to the resurgence of speculation that the Fed will cut interest rates in December. The coming days will be marked by the return of some statistics in the United States after the end of the shutdown and by a truncated US stock market week due to the Thanksgiving/Black Friday holiday on Thursday.

Equity markets suffered last week, but it could have been worse. Friday's rebound in the US market softened the blow somewhat, even though the weekly balance sheet remains largely negative. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 lost 2.2%. In the US, the S&P 500 fell 2% over the week. This is the third consecutive week in negative territory for the broad US index, which is no longer used to falling.

Both sides of the Atlantic are facing the same dual movement: a slightly optimistic underlying trend coupled with arbitrage at the expense of this year's leading sectors and in favor of more defensive segments. The main difference between the S&P 500 and the Stoxx Europe 600 is that these leading sectors are not quite the same.

In the US, it is the AI theme that has taken a bit of a beating, particularly via chip sellers. The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF lost 6% last week, after already dropping 1.9% and 4% in the previous two weeks. All in all, its losses reached 11.4% in November, which would be its worst performance since September 2022 (just before the ChatGPT boom). Investors are aware that there is a kind of speculative bubble surrounding AI, but they still believe it is an opportunity not to be missed. It's a bit like the myth of the forbidden fruit.

In Europe, the two drivers of performance in 2025 are less funky and a little dry: banking and defense. The prospect of a peace agreement in Ukraine has weighed on arms sellers. The MSCI Aerospace and Defense Index lost 5.7% last week and just over 8% in November. Since the outbreak of the conflict, only June 2024 (-8.5%) has been worse. In the banking sector, the decline has been less dramatic, but it still reached 3.3% last week and 6% compared to the record high on November 13.

In both Europe and the United States, the healthcare and consumer staples sectors benefited from the rotation. This is not surprising, as they are considered to be the most defensive in the event of a downturn. The movement had begun ten days ago. It gained momentum last week, despite a curious market reversal on Friday.

Last week's final trading session had all the makings of a trap. Investor sentiment was fragile, volatility was high, and it was the monthly settlement session (third Friday of the month), conducive to changes in bets on the options market. The kind of session that can end at -3%, especially since leading indicators had been yo-yoing for hours. And then John Williams appeared. No, not the John Williams of Star Wars, Jaws, and Harry Potter music. The John Williams of the Fed, who said on Friday that there is room for a Fed rate cut on December 10, just as the market was beginning to write it off. As he is an important member of the US central bank, financiers concluded that he had been sent as a scout to soften the Fed's recent firm message. The effect was quite spectacular. The probability of a rate cut in three weeks rose from 36% to 70%. John Williams has clearly traded his conductor's baton for a magic wand.

As we mentioned last week, interest rates will once again become the market's obsession in the short term. Quarterly results are in, and the driving force of AI has been damaged. That leaves key interest rates, which, if lowered, would provide support for the economy.

For fans of leading indicators, Bank of America now believes that the Fed will capitulate on rates no matter what, because financial liquidity is contracting while risky assets are still valued as if it were still abundant. The first signs of stress have appeared in cryptocurrencies, spreads, and the decline of banks and stockbrokers. To avoid a systemic shock, the Fed will be forced to cut rates faster and harder than expected, according to BofA, which points to two stress indicators to watch that would make capitulation almost certain: a drop in the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index below 140 points (currently 148) or in the NYSE Arca Securities Broker/Dealer Index below 950 points (currently 968).

Essential news to start your week right:

The US and Ukraine say they have drafted a "new version" of the peace plan unveiled by Washington on Friday, which gave Russia a prominent role. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed satisfaction with the progress and said that Donald Trump's November 27 deadline for an agreement is not set in stone. As is often the case, the White House seems to have overplayed its hand in order to obtain concessions beyond what it believed it could achieve through less brutal means.

Moody's has raised Italy's sovereign credit rating from Baa3 to Baa2, with a stable outlook.

In Japan, the market is speculating on a rate hike by the BoJ after a series of indicators pointing in that direction.

On the macro agenda: in the United States, September producer prices and retail sales will be announced on Tuesday, November 25, while durable goods orders will be released on Wednesday, November 26. In Europe, Friday will be closely watched with the preliminary November inflation rates for France and Germany.

On the corporate agenda: Agilent, Alibaba, Dell, Compass, Deere, and The Kroger are among the latest big releases of the season.

In Asia Pacific, Hong Kong rebounded 2% and Australia 1.3% to start the week. Other markets are more mixed. India, Taiwan, and South Korea are up modestly. The Japanese market is closed for a public holiday. European leading indicators are buying into Friday's rebound on Wall Street: markets on the Old Continent are expected to open higher.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the Ifo business climate index, current assessment, and expectations in Germany; in the United States, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.31

: US$1.31 Gold : US$4,053.43

: US$4,053.43 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$62.7

: US$62.7 United States 10 years : 4.07%

: 4.07% BITCOIN: US$86,868

In corporate news:

Anglo American has extended its acquisition deadline with MMG due to a Phase II review by the European Commission.

has extended its acquisition deadline with MMG due to a Phase II review by the European Commission. The UK Government has launched a critical minerals strategy to achieve 10% domestic production and 20% recycling by 2035.

Ionic Rare Earths Ltd supports the UK's updated critical minerals strategy.

Bayer's Phase-3 study shows asundexian significantly reduces ischemic stroke risk with antiplatelet therapy.

SSAB was upgraded to neutral by Bank of America amid OMX Helsinki Benchmark index rebalancing.

was upgraded to neutral by Bank of America amid OMX Helsinki Benchmark index rebalancing. Prosus reported a 22% increase in first-half revenue, reaching $3.6 billion.

reported a 22% increase in first-half revenue, reaching $3.6 billion. Clas Ohlson is investing 400-450 million SEK to upgrade its Insjön distribution centre.

is investing 400-450 million SEK to upgrade its Insjön distribution centre. Julius Baer's AUM reached CHF 520 billion, and Victoria McLean was appointed as Chief Compliance Officer.

BHP canceled its $50 billion takeover offer for Anglo American due to copper market dynamics.

canceled its $50 billion takeover offer for Anglo American due to copper market dynamics. Bank of America upgraded SSAB to neutral from underperform.

upgraded SSAB to neutral from underperform. Kohl's appointed Michael Bender as the permanent CEO.

appointed Michael Bender as the permanent CEO. CNN ended its partnership with Apple News, removing its stories from the platform.

ended its partnership with Apple News, removing its stories from the platform. Treasury Secretary Bessent expressed optimism about U.S. economic growth in 2026 despite inflation concerns.

