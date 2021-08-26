Cado Security : Offers Organizations a Free Cloud Digital Forensics Investigation

Security Professionals Receive Unlimited Access to the Cado Response Platform for 14 Days to Conduct a Free Investigation

Cado Security, provider of the first and only cloud-native digital forensics platform, today unveiled a new offering that provides enterprises a free cloud security investigation powered by the Cado Response platform. Cado is committed to modernizing the way security professionals perform cloud investigations. Organizations will now have the opportunity to experience the full unlimited version of the Cado Response platform, including container and memory forensics, for 14-days. The free investigation is available at https://www.cadosecurity.com/free-investigation/.

Cado Response is the only digital forensics platform that combines the power of cloud processing and automation to take the complexity out of cloud investigations. Very often, it takes security teams weeks to manually obtain and process the data that is required for a forensics investigation, all whilst the hacker has free rein to inflict damage. Worse, due to the amount of time and effort it takes to conduct a detailed investigation, incidents often get closed without digging deep enough.

For fourteen days, organizations can take full advantage of the Cado Response platform, which flips the script on digital forensics. The platform automates data capture and processing across cloud and container environments to enable security professionals to identify root cause and respond to breaches 5x faster.

“Cado Security was born from the frustrations my co-founder Chris Doman and I experienced as incident responders,” says James Campbell, Co-founder and CEO of Cado Security. “Other platforms were too slow to keep up with modern cloud environments and unnecessarily complicated. Providing enterprises the opportunity to use the full version of the Cado Response platform for a free investigation furthers our mission to offer tools and resources to ensure everyone can efficiently investigate cloud breaches.”

The Cado Security free investigation offer is available through a 14-day trial of the Cado Response platform supported in AWS and Azure. For enterprises interested in conducting a free cloud investigation, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com/free-investigation/ for more information.

About Cado Security

Cado Security provides the first and only cloud-native digital forensics platform for enterprises. By automating data capture and processing across cloud and container environments, Cado Response enables security teams to efficiently investigate and respond to cyber incidents at cloud speed. Backed by Blossom Capital and Ten Eleven Ventures, Cado Security has offices in the United States and United Kingdom. For more information, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com/ or follow us on Twitter @cadosecurity.

