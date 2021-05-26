Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Qu&ea : FFL Partners and CDPQ Complete Acquisition of New Look Vision Group

05/26/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News release New Look Vision May 26, 2021
FFL Partners and CDPQ Complete Acquisition of New Look Vision Group
Québec, Private EquityMontréal, May 26, 2021
share

The transaction represents the successful completion of the plan of arrangement, and positions the leading retailer of eye care products and services in Canada for accelerated growth

New Look Vision Group Inc. ('New Look Vision' or the 'Company') (TSX: BCI.TO) today announced the completion of the transaction under which FFL Partners, a San Francisco-based private equity firm, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global investment group, and the Dr. H. Doug Barnes Family have acquired all of the outstanding Class A common shares of the Company (the 'Shares') for $50.00 in cash per Share, other than certain Shares held by certain shareholders who received, in respect of such Shares, consideration consisting of common shares of the purchaser.

'We look forward to working together with our new partners to take New Look Vision to the next level of growth and add value for our customers, partners and employees across North America,' said Antoine Amiel, President and Chief Executive Officer of New Look Vision.

'We're pleased with the successful outcome of this transaction,' said Chris Harris, Managing Partner at FFL Partners. 'We look forward to supporting New Look Vision's exceptional leadership team led by President and CEO Antoine Amiel, and pursuing significant opportunities that we've identified to further build its strong store network in North America's vibrant and growing eye care market.'

'This investment in New Look Vision - the leading Canadian eye care products and services provider - is aligned with our approach to support thriving entrepreneurial businesses in their expansion. Alongside FFL Partners and New Look Vision's strong management team, we look forward to contributing to the next chapter of the company's growth and enduring success,' said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Investments in Québec and Stewardship Investing at CDPQ.

FFL has a strong track record of investing in and building leading eyecare and optical retail businesses, including Eyemart Express, the second largest independent, value-focused optical retailer in the U.S.; and EyeCare Partners; one of the leading vision care providers and a former portfolio company of FFL.

CDPQ supports companies to grow, expand internationally, and accelerate their technological turn, while investing in projects that produce a more sustainable economy. CDPQ's diverse presence in the health care services sector includes a previous investment in New Look Vision in 2019.

The Plan of Arrangement was originally announced on March 18, 2021, and was approved by the Company's shareholders at a special meeting held on May 14, 2021. The Company obtained a final order from the Superior Court of Québec in respect of the Plan of Arrangement on May 18, 2021.

As a result of the completed transaction, the Shares of New Look Vision are expected to be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of trading on May 28, 2021. The Company will submit an application to cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws and to otherwise terminate the Company's public reporting requirements.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of the delisting of the Shares on the TSX, the cessation of the Company's reporting issuer status, and other statements that are not material facts. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'may', 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'plan', 'could', 'should', 'would', 'outlook', 'forecast', 'anticipate', 'foresee', 'continue' or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements in this news release are based on information and assumptions that are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are by their nature subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations and plans as set forth in such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the possibility that the Shares will not be delisted from the TSX in accordance with the timing currently contemplated, and that the Shares may not be delisted at all, due to a failure to satisfy, in a timely manner or otherwise, conditions necessary to delist the Shares from the TSX or for other reasons.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. New Look Vision disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About New Look Vision

New Look Vision is the leading provider of eye care products and services across Canada and entered the United States market in 2020. The Company has retail sales of optical products which can be grouped into four principal categories: (i) prescription and non-prescription eyewear, (ii) contact lenses, (iii) sunglasses, protective eyewear and reading glasses, and (iv) accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. The Company's network of stores totals 407 locations, operating mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, Iris and Edward Beiner trade names. Certain prescription lenses are processed at the Company's laboratory facility, located in Ville St-Laurent, Québec. For additional information please visit www.newlookvision.ca or consult our LinkedIn page.

About FFL Partners

Founded in 1997, FFL Partners is a San Francisco-based private equity firm with over US$4.5 billion under management. FFL pursues thematic investments in business services and healthcare services partnering with exceptional management teams where the firm's high engagement operating model and extensive network can help accelerate growth and unlock value. Growing its businesses has provided over 75% of the value created by FFL for its investors. For additional information please visit www.fflpartners.com.

About CDPQ

At Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), we invest constructively to generate sustainable returns over the long term. As a global investment group managing funds for public retirement and insurance plans, we work alongside our partners to build enterprises that drive performance and progress. We are active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. As at December 31, 2020, CDPQ's net assets total CAD 365.5 billion. For more information, visit cdpq.com, follow us on Twitter or consult our Facebook or LinkedIn pages.

- 30 -

For more information
share

Disclaimer

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 21:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pFederal Court of Appeal upholds Canada's first-ever website blocking framework
GL
05:59pQAD SOLUTIONS GUIDE : Offering Overview
PU
05:57pHYPERA S A  : Annual Report
PU
05:56pLegacy food company, inc. recalls beef jerky products due to misbranding and an undeclared ingredient
GL
05:55pGLAXOSMITHKLINE  : U.S. FDA gives emergency use approval to GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody drug
RE
05:55pGoldSpot Amends and Restates Annual Management Discussion and Analysis
NE
05:54pFORD : Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030
AQ
05:54pMULTIMEDIA UPDATE -- THE KNOWLEDGEHOOK IMPACT AWARDS : Educators recognized for rising to the challenge of pandemic teaching
GL
05:52pMichelle Webb Joins Allison+Partners as Managing Director, North America Health Practice Lead
BU
05:52pAM BEST  : Withdraws Credit Ratings for Members of Optimum General Companies
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar turns upward, yen slips as economic outlooks diverge
2Fed policymakers edge closer to opening debate around taper
3China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
4China's EV maker Li Auto expects monthly sales to reach 10,000 cars in Sept
5KERING : PRESS RELEASE : Kering to Sell part of Its Puma stake

HOT NEWS