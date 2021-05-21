Calamos Investments LLC : The Last Time Inflation Peaked, Convertibles Outperformed Stocks and Bonds

May 21, 2021

The April Consumer Price Index gain of 4.2% left no doubt that there's a heightened risk for investors to contend with. The CPI hadn't hit that mark since 2008 and the core inflation rate gain of 3% hasn't been as high since 1981.

High inflation is a threat to investment portfolios-that much we know from textbooks. But few investment professionals have first-hand experience with the peak high inflation of the early 1980s. The period was the culmination of almost a decade of sharp increases in commodity prices, including oil, and high interest rates to fight inflation. Average year-over-year inflation measured monthly surpassed 10% in each of those consecutive three years. That hadn't occurred since four straight years of double-digit inflation ended in 1920, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

While the bond market struggled, the high inflation period demonstrated the structural benefits of convertibles securities. (It was around this time that Calamos Founder, Chairman and Global Chief Investment Officer John P. Calamos, Sr., was doing his pioneering work using convertibles to manage risk and enhance returns [read more in this guide]. He founded the firm in 1977 and the first convertible bond fund shortly thereafter, in 1985.)

We've dipped into the wayback machine for the chart below, which shows that the Morningstar Convertibles funds category outperformed both the stock and bond indexes when inflation was at its highest.

But while inflation hasn't touched 1981 levels since, U.S. markets do have experience dealing with periods of rising inflation.

The following table shows the results of Calamos funds, which use a variety of strategies to hedge U.S. equity risk, when inflation was rising. The funds are ranked in order of their risk profile.

When inflation has been on the rise, when interest rates have climbed (see this PDF), when markets have been volatile due to uncertainty (see this post), Calamos risk-managed funds have pursued an array of strategies to participate in equity upside while employing active management to mitigate risk of the downside.

