Calculation method for STIBOR does not instil confidence

It is important that the reference rates used on the financial markets are fair and instil a high level of confidence, as they are very important for the stability of the financial system. STIBOR is used in pricing many different kinds of financial contract, and thus affects the interest costs faced by households and companies, among others. It is therefore not acceptable from a consumer protection perspective that STIBOR should rely to such a large extent on the banks' judgements. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sveriges Riksbank published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 15:42:13 UTC.