Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund Declares Distributions for Q2 2021

04/07/2021 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. (“CIM”), the manager of Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce the payment of distributions on the actively-managed ETF Series of the Fund to unitholders of record as indicated below. The monthly distribution rate of CAD$0.038 per unit of the ETF Series represents an attractive annualized yield on net assets of approximately 3.2%.

Record DatePayment DateDistribution per Unit
April 29, 2021May 6, 2021CAD $0.038
May 28, 2021June 4, 2021CAD $0.038
June 29, 2021July 7, 2021CAD $0.038

ETF Series unitholders also have the option to participate in the distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) offered by the Fund, which provides investors with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions and realize the benefits of compounded growth. Unitholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

The ETF Series of Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol UDA.

For further information, please visit our website at www.caldwellinvestment.com or contact us at 416-593-1798 or 1-800-256-2441.

The Fund was first offered to the public as a closed-end investment (May 28, 2015) and with effect from November 15, 2018 was converted into an open-end mutual fund, with all outstanding units predesignated as Series F units. Performance of the Fund prior to the conversion date would have differed had the Fund been subject to the same investment restrictions and practices of the current open-end mutual fund. Further, the Fund reduced its management fees by 1% (October 17, 2019) resulting in fees of 1.75% for Series A units and 0.75% for Series F units. Further, MERs for 2020 are expected to not exceed 1.85% for Series A units and 0.85% for Series F and ETF Series units.

Investors are strongly encouraged to consult with a financial advisor and review the Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts documents carefully prior to making investment decisions about the Fund. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. makes no representations or warranties on the accuracy and completeness of the information included herein. Certain statements herein contain forward looking information based on certain historical information of the Fund and represent current expectations as of the date of this press release. Actual future results may differ materially due to but not limited to prevailing market conditions, there being no assurance of realizing capital gains and no assurance that issuers held in the portfolio will pay dividends or distributions on their securities. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a fund’s performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a fund, and income and dividends earned by a fund, are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base (“ACB”) will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital and should your ACB fall below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:11aASTRAZENECA  : UK regulator confirms that people should continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca
AQ
11:11aUK Vaccines Advisory Body Says Under 30s Shouldn't Receive AstraZeneca Shot
DJ
11:09aJENOPTIK AG  : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11:09aFUBO SHAREHOLDER FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against FuboTV, Inc.
GL
11:08aFACTSET RESEARCH  : The ABCs of ESG Data
PU
11:08aCASA DE BUCOVINA CLUB DE MUNTE S A  : Request for the amendment of the agenda of the OGSM - EN
PU
11:08aBLACK KNIGHT  : Mike Vough
PU
11:07aCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS  : Connexion Adds the Streaming Service hayu
AQ
11:07aJETBLUE AIRWAYS  : Reveals Plans to Reinvent What It's Like to Fly in 'Coach' Across the Atlantic
AQ
11:07aJOHN LEWIS OF HUNGERFORD  : Confirms plans to reopen shops on 12 april along with key services we've all been waiting for
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptocurrency inflows hit all-time high of $4.5 billion in first-quarter - Coinshares
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Prosus to sell 2% stake in Tencent worth $15 billion
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Huawei Becomes the First Brand to Have 50 Million Fans on JD.com
4Jump Trading backs fan tokens startup Chiliz
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Shell first quarter 2021 update note

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ