Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Issue of Securities

01/12/2022 | 02:01am EST
ST HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that following the maturing of long term incentive plan awards on January 11, 2022 which were made under the 2015 Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan of the Company (the “Plan”), a total of 76,520 common shares of no par value in the Company are being issued to members of staff within the Company’s group, including in the form of depositary interests and Zimbabwe depositary receipts in respect of such shares, on or before January 14, 2022.  The following “Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility” within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 shall receive the securities set out below:

NamePositionNumber of depositary interests issuedResulting interest in share capital of the Company (number and percentage)
Steve CurtisDirector and Chief Executive Officer24,684189,566 (1.48%)
Mark LearmonthDirector and Chief Financial Officer28,487168,262 (1.31%)

Further details of the transactions are set out in the notifications below. 

Application has been made by Caledonia for the admission of depositary interests representing all the issued shares to trading on AIM and it is anticipated that trading in such securities will commence on January 17, 2022. Following issue of all the shares, the Company will have a total number of shares in issue of 12,833,126 common shares of no par value each. Caledonia has no shares in treasury; therefore, this figure may be used by holders of securities in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Enquiries

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
 
Mark LearmonthTel: +44 1534 679 802
Camilla HorsfallTel: +44 7817 841793
  
WH Ireland
 
Adrian Hadden/ Andrew De AndradeTel: +44 20 7220 1751
  
Blytheweigh Financial PR
 
Tim Blythe/Megan RayTel: +44 207 138 3204
  
3PPB
 
Patrick ChidleyTel: +1 917 991 7701
Paul DurhamTel: +1 203 940 2538
  
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
 
Debra TatendaTel: +263 77802131

Note: The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”) as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSteve Curtis
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector and Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCaledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b)LEI21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentDepositary interests representing common shares of no par value
 Identification codeJE00BF0XVB15
b)Nature of the transactionIssue of securities
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  US$11.6624,684
d)Aggregated information 
 - Aggregated volume24,684
 - PriceUS$11.66
e)Date of the transaction14 January 2022
f)Place of the transactionAIM of the London Stock Exchange plc

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMark Learmonth
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector and Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCaledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b)LEI21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentDepositary interests representing common shares of no par value
 Identification codeJE00BF0XVB15
b)Nature of the transactionIssue of securities
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
  US$11.6628,487
d)Aggregated information 
 - Aggregated volume28,487
 - PriceUS$11.66
e)Date of the transaction14 January 2022
f)Place of the transactionAIM of the London Stock Exchange plc

HOT NEWS