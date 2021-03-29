Log in
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice of Availability of AGM Materials

03/29/2021 | 02:00am EDT
ST HELIER, Jersey, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that documents comprising a notice of annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) and a management information circular – solicitation of proxies together with a proxy form are now available at:

https://www.caledoniamining.com/investors/shareholder-information/#shareholder-meeting-documents

The AGM will be held at Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, Rue de l'Etau, St Helier, Jersey JE2 3WF, Channel Islands on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 commencing at 9:00 a.m. (UK time).

Shareholders are encouraged, given the travel and isolation requirements imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to vote online or by proxy in accordance with the instructions on the proxy form or other form of instruction that they will be receiving.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793

WH Ireland (Nomad & Broker)
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford		 
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751

Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204

3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

 


Primary Logo


