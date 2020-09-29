Log in
News  >  Companies

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

09/29/2020 | 02:01am EDT

ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces that it received notification on September 28, 2020, from BlackRock, Inc., which is a "significant shareholder" of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has slightly increased its interest in the Company and on September 25, 2020 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company. A copy of the notification is below.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i


1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuerX
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameBlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Wilmington, DE, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:25/09/2020
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):28/09/2020
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.07% 0.31% 5.39%12,118,823
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.97% 0.65% 5.62% 


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15 615,610  5.07%
     
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A615,6105.07%


B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
Securities Lending  5,307 0.04%
     
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 15,307 0.04%

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
CFD  Cash32,901 0.27%
      
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.232,901 0.27%

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
See Attachment   

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 


11. Additional informationxvi  
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650


Place of completion12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Date of completion28 September, 2020


Section 9 Attachment

Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc.   
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC   
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC   
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.   
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association   
    
BlackRock, Inc.   
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC   
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC   
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.   
BlackRock Fund Advisors   
    
BlackRock, Inc.   
Trident Merger, LLC   
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC   
    
BlackRock, Inc.   
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.   
BlackRock Advisors, LLC   
    
BlackRock, Inc.   
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.   
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited   
BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.   
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK   
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.   
    
BlackRock, Inc.   
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
    
BlackRock, Inc.   
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.   
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.   
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.   
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.   
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC   
BlackRock Canada Holdings LP   
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC   
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited   
    

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall 
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
  
WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford 
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
  
Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray 
Tel: +44 207 138 3204

