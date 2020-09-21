Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Sale of securities by director
0
09/21/2020 | 02:01am EDT
ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it has been notified that John Kelly, a director of Caledonia, has sold a total of 13,163 common shares of the Company. Mr Kelly now holds 16,330 shares which represent a holding of approximately 0.013% of the share capital of the Company.
Further details of the transaction are set out in the notification below.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
John Kelly
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)
Name
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b)
LEI
21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Common shares of no par value
Identification code
JE00BF0XVB15
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of securities
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
16 September 2020
USD19.62
5,181
18 September 2020
USD19.40
7,982
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
13,163
- Price
USD19.49
e)
Date of the transaction
16 and 18 September 2020
f)
Place of the transaction
NYSE American LLC, NYSE ARCA, NASDAQ-NMS, BATS and off market transactions