Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Sale of securities by director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/21/2020 | 02:01am EDT

ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it has been notified that John Kelly, a director of Caledonia, has sold a total of 13,163 common shares of the Company.  Mr Kelly now holds 16,330 shares which represent a holding of approximately 0.013% of the share capital of the Company.

Further details of the transaction are set out in the notification below. 

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc 
Mark LearmonthTel: +44 1534 679 802
Camilla HorsfallTel: +44 7817 841793
  
WH Ireland
 
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-FordTel: +44 20 7220 1751
  
Blytheweigh 
Tim Blythe/Megan RayTel: +44 207 138 3204
  
  

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
       
a) Name John Kelly
     
2 Reason for the notification 
       
a) Position/status Director
     
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification
     
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction  platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
       
a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
     
b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
     
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
       
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares of no par value
     
  Identification code JE00BF0XVB15
     
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of securities
       
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 
   16 September 2020 USD19.625,181 
   18 September 2020  USD19.407,982 
       
       
d) Aggregated information  
     
  - Aggregated volume 13,163
     
  - Price USD19.49
     
e) Date of the transaction 16 and 18 September 2020
     
f) Place of the transaction NYSE American LLC, NYSE ARCA, NASDAQ-NMS, BATS and off market transactions
     

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:05aCASSINI RESOURCES : Outcome of Scheme Meetings and Results of General Meeting
PU
02:05aASTRAZENECA : Lynparza recommended for approval in EU by CHMP as 1st-line maintenance treatment with bevacizumab for HRD-positive advanced ovarian cancer
PU
02:05aROLLS ROYCE : Considers Raising Up to GBP2.5 Billion to Improve Balance Sheet
DJ
02:05aOLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE : Transfer of bertrand traoré to aston villa and ciprian tatarusanu to ac milan ; julian pollersbeck joins ol from hamburg
AN
02:05aPANTAFLIX AG : Airbus uses PANTAFLIX technology for global equipment of the Connect-D platform of the German Federal Armed Forces
EQ
02:03aAltona Energy Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
02:02aWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS : Announces Intention to List on The London Stock Exchange
AQ
02:02aETRUSCUS RESOURCES : Engages Conduit Capital Advisors
AQ
02:02aNEL ASA : Last day of subscription period in the Subsequent Offering
AQ
02:02aFIRSTGROUP PLC : - Statement re further rail agreements with UK government
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : 'FinCEN' documents reportedly show banks moved illicit funds - BuzzFeed, ICIJ
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : China's ByteDance says TikTok will be its subsidiary under deal with Trump
3KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL : Capital announces strategic cooperation with the National Pension Servic..
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : HBO conquers TV's Emmy Awards, Apple nabs first trophy
5SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. : Oil refiners worldwide struggle with weak demand, inventory glut
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group