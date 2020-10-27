Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Calgary Transit Is En-Route With Access-IS Ticket Validators

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Access-IS, part of HID, the leading supplier of software agnostic ticket validators is excited to announce the integration of its VAL100 devices by Masabi. The integration is part of Masabi’s My Fare solution, a contactless mobile ticketing app for Calgary Transit that lets passengers buy tickets and passes anytime, anywhere, using their smartphones. It’s fast, easy, contactless and a safe way to pay and ride transit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005015/en/

Access-IS VAL100 ticket validator alongside Masabi’s My Fare solution (Photo: Business Wire)

Access-IS VAL100 ticket validator alongside Masabi’s My Fare solution (Photo: Business Wire)

The My Fare app, which is powered by Masabi’s Justride platform and can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play, allows riders of Calgary Transit services to purchase and use fare products such as regular monthly and day passes, airport boarding pass, and single ride tickets directly from their mobile device.

As part of the project over 1000 Access-IS VAL100 ticket validators have been installed across the bus network covering 155 routes. Passengers scan their dynamic and encrypted mobile passes on the devices when boarding the bus, with an audible beep and a colored screen identifying the ticket as valid for use. These validation units will help speed up boarding times making riding Calgary Transit services faster and safer by enabling contactless fare payment and validation. The validation units are powered by Masabi’s Justride Inspect software but also read NFC and contactless EMV (cEMV) technology, giving the agency the flexibility to turn on Account-Based Ticketing and other account-based tokens, if required.

“Calgarians, like citizens in towns and cities around the world, are using smartphones in almost all aspects of their day and made offering the option for riders to use their phone instead of a paper ticket a logical step for Calgary Transit,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO of Masabi. “The change in people’s behaviour brought about by the current requirement for social distancing has made mobile ticketing and the move towards a more contactless journey experience a must-have for transit agencies.”

The VAL100 combines barcode and NFC/RFID reading functionality to provide a single point of presentation for tickets and travel passes – whether presented on a paper ticket, smartcard or mobile phone. It is also available with EMV Level 2 certification, allowing for applications where contactless payments are required. It offers PCI and SRED compliance for contactless payments using VISA, MasterCard, AMEX and Discover payment schemes. It features clear visual and audio passenger feedback, a robust design and a wide range of connection options for installation flexibility.

Speaking about the installation, Bryan Cunningham Regional Sales Manager (Americas) at Access-IS said “It’s always a pleasure to work with Masabi to deliver a ticketing and fare payment solution focused on providing the very best passenger experience whilst protecting the transits agency’s ability to manage fare revenue.”

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:20aINTESA SANPAOLO : StudioSì Fund ready to launch
PU
05:20aWERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Press release - announcement optional dividend - 21 October 2020
PU
05:20aBREAST CANCER SURVIVORS FACE NEW CHALLENGES WHEN THE DISEASE IS BEHIND THEM : getting back to ‘normal life'
PU
05:20aTMK : premium pipes first run into a well at the Sakhalin-1 project
PU
05:20aENTERGY : Spring into Action with Maintenance, Safety Measures at Home this Fall
AQ
05:20aA H BELO : | Press Releases
AQ
05:20a10/2020 : Notice of General Meeting
PU
05:20a09/2020 : General Meeting
PU
05:20a1&1 DRILLISCH AG : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
05:20aAnhui Conch Cement's Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose on Jump in Revenue
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to revamp business model as lower interest rates hit profit
4DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock market braces for rocky week ahead of contentious U.S. election
5TECAN GROUP LTD. : Tecan to expand U.S. pipette tip manufacturing for COVID-19 testing supported through a $32..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group