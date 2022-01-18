Caliber Enters 40th State with Nebraska Location

Newly acquired Omaha, NE center brings Caliber Collision to 1400 collision centers across the U.S.

The Caliber family of brands – including Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Care, Caliber Auto Glass – has hit another growth milestone with its 1400th collision center in Omaha, NE. As one of the nation's leading automotive service providers, Caliber now operates in 40 states, with continued expansion planned throughout 2022.

"When Caliber grows, so do the opportunities for our teammates to grow their careers and reach their full potential. Each new Caliber location provides another chance to live our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life® and serve new communities," said Caliber CEO and President Mark Sanders. "Caliber's continued growth also allows our dedicated teammates to deliver exceptional auto service experiences that we stand behind and puts our customers safely back on the road and back to what matters most in their lives."

In existing and new markets alike, Caliber invests in Restoring You™ initiatives that support the communities where they operate, addressing local needs. For example, Caliber is deeply involved in programs that support active-duty and transitioning military members, veterans, first responders, children facing food insecurity and more.

Caliber invests significantly in its teammates with ongoing skills training and leadership development resources. There is Caliber’s proprietary training series focused on personal growth, industry-leading training such as I-CAR and ASE certifications, a safe work environment, state-of-the-art equipment and career path opportunities. Additionally, Caliber provides a robust, comprehensive benefits package with healthcare benefits, paid time off, a company-sponsored retirement plan (401(k)), free mental and financial wellness programs and more.

Caliber is always seeking qualified technician, service advisor and assistant candidates to join the exciting growth at Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Glass and Caliber Auto Care centers. To learn more about open positions and to apply, visit jobsatcaliber.com.

About Caliber

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to more than 1,400 centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, one of the nation's largest auto collision repair providers across 40 states, Caliber Auto Care for mechanical repair and quick oil change services and Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement.

Caliber was recognized as the only company of its kind to make the Forbes list of "America's Best Large Employers," an honor awarded to companies with high employee satisfaction. Caliber was also the only auto service provider to receive an Inc. 2021 Best in Business gold medal in the Extra Large Company (500+ employees) category, recognizing Caliber for going above and beyond to make a positive impact.

With the purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life®, Caliber's more than 23,000 teammates are committed to getting customers back on the road safely—and back to the rhythm of their lives—every day. Dedicated to providing an outstanding customer experience, Caliber continues to rank among the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry. Learn more about Caliber at caliber.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005139/en/