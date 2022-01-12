Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Calibre Scientific Acquires BrightBox Quantitation, A US Reagent Manufacturer Specializing in NGS Library Quantitation

01/12/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of BrightBox Quantitation, a highly specialized reagent manufacturer headquartered in San Mateo, California. BrightBox Quantitation produces and distributes a proprietary assay kit for rapid quantification of DNA or RNA NGS library molecules. BrightBox Quantitation joins EdgeBio, a division of Calibre Scientific, further enhancing Calibre Scientific’s presence in the DNA sequencing sector.

“A market leader in DNA sequencing for decades, EdgeBio has built a reputation for high-quality consumables that help its customers save time and money across the sequencing workflow,” said Avesta Ebrahimi, General Manager of EdgeBio. “We’re excited to add BrightBox Quantitation kits to our portfolio: they will make NGS workflows faster, easier, and more cost-effective for our customers, allowing them to increase throughput capacity and deliver consistent, high-quality results.”

“We are really excited to partner with Calibre Scientific, a company that supplies exceptional lab consumables to scientists worldwide,” said Dr. Richard Fekete, CEO and Founder of BrightBox Quantitation. “The simplified workflow of the BrightBox Assay for NGS library quantitation fits in perfectly with Calibre Scientific’s customer-focused product portfolio. With Calibre Scientific’s world-class manufacturing and sales capabilities, we will now be able to bring these assays to a much broader set of customers.”

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 100 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies. 

For more information, visit www.calibrescientific.com, or contact Brice Geoffrion, Director of Business Development, at bgeoffrion@calibrescientific.com, or +1 (310) 651-8285.


Latest news "Companies"
02:06aKenya Suffers Nationwide Power Outage
AQ
02:06aDrama, Delays and Domestic Unrest - Why Hosting AFCON Is So Important for Cameroon
AQ
02:05aVENTE-UNIQUE.COM : Record FY 2020-2021 earnings
AN
02:03aAnalysis-As Fed rate hikes loom, China may opt for modest easing to cushion slowdown
RE
02:03aLiverpool CCG and Community Pharmacy Liverpool Launch FebriDx® Service at More Than 100 Community Pharmacies
BU
02:02aCalifornia DMV reviewing approach to regulating Tesla's public self-driving test - report
RE
02:02aMore firms in western Japan raising prices, says BOJ official
RE
02:02aPlay Magnus Group (PMG) - Notice of extraordinary general meeting
AQ
02:02aTonies SE with high growth in Q3 2021 thanks to strong international business (especially US), positive outlook for Q4
EQ
02:02aKlöckner & Co commits to ambitious climate targets and aims for net zero emissions by 2040
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Teck Receives Highland Valley Copper Operations Strike Notice
2It's time to choose, Biden tells Republicans in fiery voting rights spe..
3It's time to choose, Biden tells Republicans in fiery voting rights spe..
4Just Eat Takeaway says Q4 orders up 14%, repeats 2022 forecasts
5TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer with strong Q4 billings growth of 20%, prelim..

HOT NEWS