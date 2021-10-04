Caliburn International is Now Acuity International, Reinforcing its Mission to Assist Customers in Critical Missions Anywhere in the World

Caliburn International today announced that it has formally rebranded as Acuity International to reflect an evolution and focus on technology-based critical services to global governments and commercial enterprises.

Thomas J. Campbell, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “Caliburn has reached a pivotal moment in its evolution and growth – rebranding as Acuity International signals the start of new investments in future expansion. With this new brand, Acuity International will emphasize expertise in engineering and technology and be positioned to grow by investing in complementary capabilities, particularly those with a technology focus such as cybersecurity, cloud applications and artificial intelligence.”

“Acuity International has been purpose-built to enable mission assurance for government and enterprise organizations globally. We have recently added key members to our executive leadership team, positioning Acuity to better serve large-scale, nationally significant efforts, delivering construction engineering software, managing scientific and medical programs, standing up facilities, strengthening cyber defenses, deploying urgent medical operations and securing critical infrastructure,” said Bob Stalick, CEO of Acuity International. “We will continue to arm our team with the tools and technology they need to push the envelope and provide solutions to some of the toughest operations on earth.”

The new entity is comprised of three business practices to support its customers:

Acuity International’s Advanced Technology Solutions group provides independent, expert analysis and oversight of critical and complex programs across diverse industries. It focuses on managing a breadth of operational requirements, including scope, cost, schedule, quality and risk reduction. The team combines deep and diverse subject expertise with proven, repeatable process and powerful cloud-based tools to support programmatic requirements in construction management, laboratory facility management, bio-containment resources, and medical and healthcare cost and scheduling support.

With more than 45 years of healthcare experience, Acuity International’s Advanced Medical Solutions group is one of the nation’s largest and most experienced providers of workforce health management, occupational medicine and medical readiness and response services. Its expert medical and technical team promotes successful workforce health outcomes by filling direct healthcare, humanitarian, and medical management needs for a diverse set of industries that depend on strict workforce health standards.

Acuity International’s Global Mission Solutions group builds, runs, secures and maintains complex operations in some of the most challenging locations in the world. Applying a proven, repeatable process built on decades of experience, it stands ready to fulfill complex requirements like integrated logistics, base operations, security solutions and even munitions response and mine action, that are vital to mission success.

More information on the new brand and its services can be found on the Acuity International website: https://acuityinternational.com/

About Acuity International

Acuity International, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, provides process and technology-based critical services to global government and commercial enterprises. With expertise in a range of engineering and consulting, software solutions, medical care, occupational health, global mission, environmental remediation, and secure and complex construction management services, augmented by deep expertise in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud solutions, Acuity International is positioned to assist its customers in their critical missions anywhere in the world with the latest technology and repeatable processes.

